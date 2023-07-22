Splash of Bliss at ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa

This rainy season, escape to a paradise where beautiful tropical landscape blends seamlessly with responsible luxury. Nestled in serene south Goa, amidst lush 45 acres of landscaped gardens, the ITC Grand Goa Resort and Spa, countrys first LEED Platinum certified resort with direct access to the pristine Arossim beach makes for an invigorating Monsoon Getaway. This beach-side, village-styled resorts architecture draws inspiration from the Indo-Portuguese vintage and blends classical elegance with a distinctive regional allure that is infused in its service, cuisine, rituals and more – promising a truly immersive experience.

ITC Grand Goa, A Luxury Collection Resort and Spa

Each of the 246 rooms and suites has magnificent views of the rain-washed gardens, calming lagoons and the multi-level pool, where one can sit and relax in peaceful privacy. Guests can also choose to luxuriate at the exquisite Lap Pool Suite which has a private lap pool. If weather permits, add on an indulgent floating breakfast and make the most of the stay with a hearty spread. The four distinctive restaurants and bars offers a variety of seasonal offerings including, local, Indian and international flavours. The dedicated Goan restaurant, Tempero promises one-of-a-kind meal experience with traditional homestyle and local coastal delicacies.

A private Lap Pool with the Suite

Embrace Monsoon bliss with revitalizing spa treatments, nourishing facials and holistic therapies. The Kaya Kalp Spa at the resort allows one to restore their inner balance and vitality. When you choose to holiday at ITC Grand Goa with your family, the resort ensures that your children have the time of their lives. At their very own private club – Ollie’s Club, they have everything they need to have an exciting and unforgettable holiday. The attractive play area with toys and plethora of games keeps the little ones busy. Meanwhile, the young adults can try their hand at being gourmet chefs as they learn how to cook simple dishes without fire with the Chefs – learn to bake a cup cake or practice the fine art of decorating cookies.

An Exquisite Lap Pool Suite Room

From going for nature walks, explore Goa’s old heritage buildings, private dining experiences or curating a personalized masterclass with chefs, each experience is a trip to solitude in bliss at ITC Grand Goa.

Click here, to know about the offers: www.itchotels.com/in/en/offers.htmlhotel=itcgrandgoa-goa.

About Author