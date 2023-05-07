Ssoftoons Animation Institute opens admissions for 2023-24

The Media and Entertainment industry is going to create a huge market of 441327 crore rupees in India by 2026. To provide professional training in 2D and 3D animation to the present youth as part of the media and entertainment industry Ssoftoons Animation Institute, a state-of-the-art academic center for the latest courses in Animation, announced it has opened admission for their April-September semester. With senior, industry expert faculties, advanced facilities in the classroom, and the latest versions of software, Ssoftoons Animation Institute has started admission in 2D and 3D animation courses to enhance access to industry-oriented quality education and training. As a premier Institution for animation, Ssoftoons offers carefully curated courses with a 10:1 student-to-faculty ratio, project-based learning, real-world experience on the latest version of technology and software such as Adobe Flash, Adobe Animate, Adobe Premiere, Adobe Photoshop, Sound Forge, Auto Desk Maya, and Blender; upgraded systems and equipment enables instructors to have a meaningful impact on the artistic development of each and every student.

Ssoftoons Animation Institute offers admission for regular batches via a semester system which happens in April for the April-September semester and in October for the October-March semester. With placement assistance for its students in relevant and prestigious organizations, Ssoftoons has so far seen enthusiastic participation from students, across courses. Apart from placement, all deserving students also get an opportunity for internship in different projects of Ssoftoons Studios. Apart from this, all the courses of Ssoftoons have an integrated special class system where an industry specialist takes a class on a topic.

Speaking about the opportunities in animation and how Ssoftoons is transforming the career opportunities for students, Sourav Mondal said, “Since its inception in 2019, Ssoftoons Institute has been focused on helping students become job ready and excel in the production housework environment. Hence, what makes us different and relevant is the deep domain understanding of the industry and its future trends and specially curated courses that can help our students to be ready for the future! We have also ensured our students can choose from a variety of courses that are customized to meet their needs, so that they do not need to spend unnecessary time, money, and effort in learning the umbrella curriculum.”

Speaking about the USP of the institute and its commitment to cater to a wide range of students, Mr. Mondal added, “With the help of our online bilingual live classes, Ssoftoons Animation Institute has reached different states and got students from Andhra Pradesh, Gujrat, Jharkhand, and Punjab. We offer the most reasonable course fees in the animation industry in India so as to cater to animation enthusiasts across the socioeconomic spectrum. In terms of future plans, we aim to also offer a 3-year degree and 2-year master’s course in Animation like most of its competitors.”

The faculty details have been furnished with experienced and trained lecturers. They also have guest lectures from the renowned industry expert such as Mr. Ujjal Mondal – Assistant Professor at Saheed Nurul Islam Mahavidyalaya & Independent actor in various group theatres, like 4th Bell Theatres, Drishyapot, and Kolkata Romroma takes classes on voice-over & acting. Mr. Anjan Roy Chowdhury – Independent actor in various group theatres like Kasba Sabhagriha, Nandipat, Belghoria Rooptapas, and TV media like Zee Bangla, Aakash Aatt, Sun Bangla, and institutions like SRFTI, takes classes on composing of story concepts, scripts, and dialogue.

For more information, please log on to: www.ssoftoonsinstitute.com.

About Ssoftoons Animation Institute: As a premium animation school, Ssoftoons Animation Institute is the educational venture of the leading animation studio, Ssoftoons, and offers high-quality, industry-relevant animation training to aspiring youngsters seeking to make a career in animation and VFX. Drawing from two decades of experience from the Ssoftoons studios, a pioneer in Indian animated content since 2001, the Ssoftoons Animation Institute offers a specially designed course curriculum that leverages the depth of expertise and knowledge of its parent organization to provide students with an exceptional learning experience.

Apart from the most industry-relevant course curriculum, Ssoftoons Animation Institute offers students access to a variety of hands-on training opportunities and industry-leading technology, as well as a supportive and stimulating learning environment. The faculty at the Institute comprises highly qualified experts with real-world skills in the field of animation, ensuring that students receive the best education possible.