Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeInternationalSt. Louis school gunman was armed with AR-15-style rifle and over 600...
International

St. Louis school gunman was armed with AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, officials say

admin
By admin
0
63


The 19-year-old gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school Monday was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and over 600 rounds of ammunition, and left behind a note referencing mass shootings, police said.

St. Louis Police on Tuesday showed an image of the rifle used by Orlando Harris, who died after exchanging fire with authorities.

“He had seven magazines of ammunition on a chest rig that he wore, he also had an additional eight magazines of ammunition in a field bag that he had carried,” St. Louis Police Chief Mike Sack told reporters. “This doesn’t include the number of magazines that he left and dumped on the stairway in the corridors along the way.”

Sack did not clarify how the 19-year-old shooter got access to the weapon, but stressed the importance of checking in with individuals who are in distress.

“If you’re aware of an individual who appears to be suffering from some kind of mental illness or distress, and they begin speaking about purchasing firearms or causing harm to others, we encourage you to reach out to somebody and report that so that we can get help to that individual,” he said.

Harris also left a handwritten note in the car he drove to the school, according to police.

Sack read part of the note during the news conference, in which Harris described himself as a loner and made reference to mass shootings.

“So, in reading this, we could see some of what’s going on inside his mind,” said Sack. “He feels isolated, he feels alone, quite possibly angry and resentful of others who have what appeared to him to be healthy relationships and so desired to lash out.”

Image:
People gather outside after a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts high school in St. Louis on Monday. Jordan Opp / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Harris entered Central Visual Performing Arts High School Monday morning at around 9 a.m. with what police categorized as a long gun at the time.

After a gunfight with authorities minutes later, the gunman was taken into custody and later pronounced dead, a St. Louis police official told reporters.

Jean Kuczka, a 61-year-old health teacher, and Alexzandria Bell, a 15-year-old student, were killed in the shooting, according to Saint Louis Public Schools.

Sack wasn’t able to provide any update on the multiple other victims injured in the shooting, saying that he’s not aware of any of them being released from the hospital since they were admitted. They were all 15 and 16-year-olds and sustained injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to a fractured ankle and facial abrasions, he said Monday.

Mirna Alsharif is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.



Source link

Previous articleNEET PG 2022 State Counselling Schedule Revised; Check Important Dates Here
Next articleAround 59100 Students Secure Admission In DU Colleges In First Round Of Seat Allocation
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677