Star Cement customers mint a fortune with ‘Kismat ki Bori’ Customers win Rs. 1 Lakh!

Star Cement’s initiative, “Kismat Ki Bori”, is the biggest consumer connect initiative by any cement company in recent years and it continues to open up bags of fortune for all cement consumers across North Bengal and Bihar. This unique consumer connect initiative provides an opportunity to mint a fortune by availing cash coupons inside cement bags. It has become immensely popular across the eastern region of India.

Since the launch of “Kismat Ki Bori”, several consumers have already won various fabulous prizes worth Rupees Ten Thousand to Rupees One Lakh. Besides these denominations, thousands of other customers have also won various prizes. The initiative has succeeded in bringing smiles and prosperity in the lives of a large number of customers as they have not just won cash prizes but have also realized that they have good luck on their side.

Among the lucky winners Mr. Subhash Kirtania of Alipurduar from the dealer Radha Hardware and sub-dealer Krittaniya World, Ms. Lipi Bibi of Coochbehar from the dealer Bengal Hardware Stores and sub-dealer Mehak Enterprise, Mr. Ashok Krishna Kujur of Dakhin Dinajpur from the dealer Laxmi Narayan Enterprise, Prasenjit Barman of Coochbehar from the dealer Nirman Udyog and sub-dealer Maa Durga Enterprise, Ghoksadanga have won cash prizes of Rupees One Lakh each. While, Mr. Belal Hossain of Coochbehar from the dealer Dey Agency and sub-dealer Jay Guru Enterprise, Khapaidanga, Bikram Roy of Cossimbazar from the dealer Shilpi Builders and sub-dealer Sova Hardware have won cash prizes of Rupees Fifty Thousand each, Md Jowel Hossen of Jalpaiguri from the dealer Laxmi Agency and sub-dealer Paresh Bhowmik, Mr. Sailendra Roy of Darjelling from the dealer Priyanka Cement Sales Agency have won cash prizes of Rupees Twenty Five Thousand each and Mr. Subhajit Biswas of Malda, Mr. Jabbarul Mondal of Cossimbazar from the dealer Steel Point and sub-dealer P.S. Hardware are the winners of a cash prize worth Rupees Ten Thousand.

Commenting on this initiative, Shri Sanjay Kumar Gupta, CEO, SCL said, “We believe that the true ambassadors of Star Cement are our delighted customers and this initiative is an effort to reward our valued customers. What makes it special is the immense response it has generated across the region.”

“We are thankful to all our associates for having made “Kismat Ki Bori” a success and our heartiest congratulations to all the lucky winners,” he commented further.

“We are very proud of the strong relationships we have developed with customers across the region over the years. This “Kismat ki Bori” campaign is dedicated to all those valued customers who have made Star Cement the leader in these regions. We are looking forward to bringing more pleasant surprises for our valued and loyal customers in the coming days,” Shri Gupta added.

The campaign that started in the month of October in various locations of North Bengal had offered cash coupons from Rupees Ten Thousand to Rupees One lakh. The initiative enables every customer to try their luck and win big.

Star Cement Ltd. (SCL) is one of the leading cement players in the East India cement market. The company is producing more than 5.7 million tons of cement a year and has increased its market share in North-Eastern market despite stiff competition. Company’s flagship brand Star Cement is the largest and one of the most trusted brands in North-East India. The brand has also established a strong footprint in new markets like Bengal and Bihar in a very short time.