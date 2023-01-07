Subway train collision in Mexico City kills 1, injures at least 16
MEXICO CITY — Two subway trains collided Saturday in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 16, authorities announced.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system, without specifying the cause of the incident.
Sheinbaum said one person was killed and 16 were taken to hospitals for injuries.
In May 2021, an elevated section of the subway system collapsed, causing 26 deaths and injuring nearly 100 people.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Do they protect against cardiac arrest?
[ad_1] Sports medicine specialist Dr. Kody Moffatt knows how seeing Damar Hamlin collapse in cardiac arrest on "Monday Night Football"...
California gets brief lull after damaging ‘bomb cyclone’
[ad_1] CAPITOLA, Calif. — California weather calmed Friday but the lull was expected to be brief as more Pacific storms...
Kevin McCarthy’s speaker of the House vote overshadows Democratic unity
[ad_1] Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker...
‘M3GAN’ does what it needs to as a horror film — but gets one thing wrong
[ad_1] The most chilling moment in Gerard Johnstone’s new horror film, “M3GAN,” comes early. It comes from Gemma (Allison Williams),...
Canada and the U.S. both face labor shortages. One country is increasing immigration.
[ad_1] In as little as a decade, there will be one retiree for every two workers in Canada. To address...
Rapper who became the voice of the Iranian revolt is in danger of execution
[ad_1] Hip-hop artist Toomaj Salehi rapped with blistering conviction about the Islamic Revolution’s “failure,” filming himself at protests and inspiring...
Average Rating