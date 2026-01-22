Home

News

Sunita Williams has retired from NASA – Her Pension and Post-Retirement benefits might surprise you

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has retired after working there for 27 years. She is famous for breaking records in space and leading the International Space Station (ISS). Her hard work has inspired many people around the world to dream of exploring space.

A Career Defined by Records and Milestones

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Post-Retirement Benefits and Future Plans

Possible Second Acts

Indian-American astronauthas retired from NASA, following a 27-year career during which she became the first woman to run a marathon in space and logged more time in orbit than any other woman. Williams officially retired on December 27, 2025, according to an announcement by NASA this week. “Sunita Williams is a trailblazer in human spaceflight who will forever change the future of scientific discovery and commercial missions to low Earth orbit,” NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said in a statement.Williams, 60, was first selected to join NASA’s astronaut corps in 1998. She flew on three missions, each of them to the International Space Station (ISS), spending a total of 11 spaceflights missions totaling 608 days in space-second-most among NASA astronauts. During that time, she conducted nine spacewalks totaling 62 hours and 6 minutes; her spacewalk record still stands as the most of any woman astronaut. Her first mission launched in 2006 on Space Shuttle Discovery to assist with the construction of ISS. She would later launch to the ISS on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft in 2012, and launch to space for a third time in 2024, piloting Boeing’s Starliner capsule to ISS for a six-month mission charged with testing the capsule.Developmental delays, however, kept the mission docked at ISS for nearly nine months; Williams and mission partner Butch Wilmore launched back to Earth on SpaceX’s Crew-9 capsule in early 2025.Williams, who retired as a federal employee with more than three decades of service, will be eligible for retirement and benefits through NASA’s Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), which determines benefits like her pension amount by taking into account an employee’s salary history and total time in service. She will also be eligible for U.S. Social Security, as well as remaining eligible for agency-sponsored health insurance, life insurance, and access to Thrift Savings Plan funds she accrued while working at NASA.Williams, who retired after 27 years of service, could possibly take on endeavors including public speaking, consulting, or teaching. She may also look to take part in future commercial space efforts. What’s next for Williams? Only time will tell. But in her retirement announcement, she certainly left the door open for a return to space, writing of her passion for space travel: “It’s been my favourite place to be,” she wrote. “My heart will always be with the folks working hard to send humans back to the Moon and on to Mars.”