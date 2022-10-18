‘Superfly’ actor Kaalan Walker sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexual assault

Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life for sexual assault.

Walker was convicted in April of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication, according to the L.A. District Attorney’s Office.

Walker, 27, appeared in the 2018 remake of the 1970s film “Superfly” and starred alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in the 2017 drama “Kings.”

Kaalan Walker attends a screening of “Superfly” in Culver City, Calif., on June 10, 2018. Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic file

The entertainer was arrested in Los Angeles in September 2018 and accused of a series of sexual assaults on aspiring models who he contacted through social media and promised work opportunities, police said. Authorities said the allegations dated back to 2016.

Walker was arraigned a month later on nine felony sexual assault charges and was held on more than $1 million bail.

Attorney Andrew Flier said that Walker’s sentence is “draconian” and called the trial “very unfair.”

Walker’s defense team plans to appeal the sentence, Flier said.