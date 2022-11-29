Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeInternationalSupreme Court to resume public tours
International

Supreme Court to resume public tours

admin
By admin
0
64



The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will reopen to the public this week in another step toward resuming its practices before the Covid pandemic led to strict limits on who could enter the building.

Starting Thursday, the building will be open to visitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays when justices are not hearing arguments, according to the court’s website. A spokesperson for the court confirmed the reopening plans.

The move marks the latest return to pre-pandemic operations at the high court. In October, the court began allowing visitors to attend arguments, but the building was otherwise closed to the public.

Before March 2020, visitors could tour the court, view exhibits and visit the cafeteria and the gift shop.

The recent steps to reopen come amid heightened concerns about how the public views the court after it struck down the constitutional right to an abortion, as well as concerns about the safety of justices.

A fence was erected around the building in May after the leaked abortion ruling sparking protests around the court and the homes of some of the justices. An armed California man was charged with attempted murder after he was arrested outside conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home in June.

The fencing around the Supreme Court was removed in August.

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.

Lawrence Hurley contributed.



Source link

Previous article
Why Whole Foods pulled Maine lobster from stores and what’s next
Next article
Indian Railways Cancels 164 Trains Today. Check Complete List Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
64
Previous article
Why Whole Foods pulled Maine lobster from stores and what’s next
Next article
Indian Railways Cancels 164 Trains Today. Check Complete List Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677