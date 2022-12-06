Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub massacre is charged with 305 counts, including murder and hate crimes

The suspect in last month’s deadly rampage at a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub was charged Tuesday with 305 criminal counts in a case that will have a “voluminous” amount of evidence, prosecutors said.

Anderson Lee Aldrich is suspected of killing five people and wounding 17 others on Nov. 19 at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Five more were injured but not by gunshots. Twelve others were victims with no visible injuries, police said.

The 305 charges filed in court include accusations of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and bias-motivated crimes, according to The Associated Press.

Lawyers on both sides asked the judge to schedule Aldrich’s preliminary hearing for May.

District Attorney Michael Allen cited his own busy trial schedule and said defense lawyers will need time to go over all the evidence that will be used against their client.

“This case we expect to be very voluminous (and) will probably take some time for defense (lawyers) to digest it and be ready for presentation of evidence at a preliminary hearing,” Allen said.

But 4th Judicial District Judge Michael McHenry insisted the hearing can start sooner and ordered both sides to be ready on Feb. 22 for a preliminary hearing he expected to last two days.

Aldrich sat alongside defense lawyers, wearing a fluorescent lime jail uniform and appearing to be attentive throughout the proceeding.

Tuesday’s pre-trial hearing marked the first time the public has seen Aldrich since Nov. 23 when the 22-year-old made an initial court appearance.

The suspect, who was roughed up by club patrons who desperately fought back against the shooter, appeared lethargic that day and struggled to sit upright in a wheelchair.

Booking mug shots showed numerous cuts all over the suspect’s face, a black, swollen left eye and a bruise behind their left ear. Aldrich is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

Witnesses have credited the fast action of Army veteran Richard Fierro, 45, and another person for pouncing on the gunman and limiting the carnage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.



