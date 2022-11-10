Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack indicted on federal charges

A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted David DePape on assault and attempted kidnapping charges in connection with a violent break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home last month.

DePape, 42, faces a pair of federal charges: assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official, with the intent to retaliate against the official over their professional duties, and attempted kidnapping of a federal official over their professional performance.

The charges are tied to the brutal attack on the House Speaker’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

If convicted, DePape could face up of 30 years in prison for the assault count and 20 years in prison for attempted kidnapping.

DePape also faces a series of state charges, including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and their family. He has pleaded not guilty to all state charges.

A police officer rolls out yellow tape on the closed street below the home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, on Oct. 28. Eric Risberg / AP

According to Wednesday’s indictment, Paul Pelosi told police that DePape of Richmond, Calif., who Pelosi said he had never met before, came into his bedroom while he was sleeping. He said DePape was looking for Nancy Pelosi.

DePape told investigators that the House Speaker was on a “target list” he had created as part of an effort to “fight tyranny,” and said he regarded her as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party, the indictment states. Investigators said DePape identified another target who he believed Nancy Pelosi could “lure” to him. That individual was not named in the indictment.

Two responding officers discovered Paul Pelosi and his assailant struggling over a hammer, which DePape allegedly used to strike Pelosi in the head before officers restrained him.

Pelosi was discharged from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital earlier this month after undergoing surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.