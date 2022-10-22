Swiggy Instamart witnesses a 10X increase in orders in Kolkata in the last 12 months

: Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery delivery service completes one year of successful operations in Kolkata. Launched in August 2021, Instamart was the first platform to introduce customers in Kolkata to the convenience of quick commerce grocery by delivering everything from ketchup and Kasundi to fresh fish, fruits, and vegetables to a wide range of household and personal care essentials in a matter of minutes.

As Dairy, Bread & Eggs, Beverages, and Fruits & Vegetables emerge as the most ordered categories in the city, it is clear that a large number of users are turning to quick commerce for their everyday needs. This resulted in Instamart witnessing a 10-fold increase in the daily orders in the city in the past 12 months, making Kolkata one of the top five cities to place the highest number of orders on Instamart.

Instamart is available to close to 93% of the households in Kolkata and provides over 5,000 unique products in categories such as instant meals, beverages and snacks, cleaning essentials, hygiene and grooming, and fruits and vegetables. More than 500 brands, including leading FMCG brands like ITC, Amul, and Coca-Cola, direct-to-consumer like 4700 BC, and over 20 local businesses like condiment brands Sunrise and JK Masale, snacking brands Bisk Farm Biscuits, Mukharochak and Prabhuji, cooking essentials Emami and Engine oils among many others have partnered with the sellers on Swiggy Instamart.

“Swiggy Instamart is proud to introduce the convenience of quick commerce to users across Kolkata. Over 500 brands, from large FMCGs, upcoming D2C brands, local brands and farmers are able to reach new customers and build loyalty through the Swiggy platform,” said Karthik Gurumurthy, Senior Vice President, Instamart. “The success of Instamart in the last year has proven the demand for quick commerce grocery in Kolkata. Our focus will be to create more ways to bring convenience and a more enhanced grocery shopping experience for customers, sellers, and brands.”

Mr. Manish Murarka, Owner of Mayurank Foods, a popular city-based brand known for its wide variety of cooking essentials said “Swiggy Instamart has created an excellent avenue for us to sell our products to a wider customer base, while also helping customers get their desired items in a matter of minutes. I applaud the role Instamart has played in taking us to more homes in Kolkata. To keep up with the demand in the past year, we have increased the size of our production unit by an additional 15%.”

Discussing their relationship with the sellers on Swiggy Instamart, SK Noor, the founder of Golden Yolks, Organic Vegetables & Eggs Farm said, “When Golden Yolk started off a year ago, we were a small and unorganized venture with a limited customer base. Post listing on Swiggy Instamart through sellers, we have been able to triple our income and earn an additional Rs. 1.5 lakh every day. This success has given us the confidence to build relationships with farmers and enable direct procurement from areas that were previously out of reach. We’re also proud to provide employment to women from the region for packing and grading.”

On the back of positive feedback from customers, brands, and sellers, Instamart plans to prioritize further expansion and enhancements to customer service, recommending sellers offer a more comprehensive product selection and competitive pricing, resulting in ultimate convenience for users.