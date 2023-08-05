SwitchON Foundation organizes stakeholder meet in Durgapur to amplify the message of urgency for greening the Steel Industry

SwitchON Foundation organized a stakeholder meet at Durgapur, West Bengal to amplify the message of urgency for greening the Steel Industry and to deliberate and discuss on the issue of carbon footprints pertaining to the steel sector. The meet was attended by the government officials, urban local bodies, NGO’s, academicians and steel industry workers at large.

SwitchON Foundation has formed ‘Bengal Clean Air Network (Bengal CAN)’ which is a network of national and regional organizations, trusts, clubs and volunteer groups. Through this forum, SwitchON aims to create a mechanism in West Bengal which will be a coalition of empowered local power structures, influencers, and community leaders to tackle the environmental issues.

Vinay Jaju, MD SwitchON Foundation said, “Approximately 11% of India’s GHG emissions come from the steel industry. Thus, there is a legitimate urgency to embrace green measures. Through the Clean Air Network promoted by SwitchON Foundation, we aim to foster collaboration among stakeholders to start the conversation around decarbonizing technologies and pave the way for a greener, more eco-conscious future for the steel industry in the region.”

A brief research report was launched by SwitchON Foundation on “Transitioning to Green Steel: An Insight into the Iron and Steel Sector with Emphasis on decarbonizing technologies and the potential industries of West Bengal.” According to the National Steel Policy of 2017, 300 million tonnes of production capacity is expected by 2030-31. According to the Press Information Bureau, 2019, West Bengal constitutes one of the 4 eastern states in the country responsible for production of a wide variety of steel products and houses; 2 PSU’s (DSP at Durgapur and IISCO at Burnpur) and 46 Private units distributed across the districts of Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and Midnapore. A report by GHG Platform India, 2018 estimates the contribution of the Iron and Steel sector of the state to the national GHG burden. The Metal industry is part of the Industrial Processes and Product Usage sector (IPPU). In 2018 itself, the IPPU had a GHG emission of 11.98MTCO2e. Of this, the Steel sector was individually responsible for ~10% of emissions with an alarming emission CAGR of 4.79% (approx 1.16MTCO2e).

More than 40 people attended the stakeholder meet to create the necessary public/ consumer demand highlighting the greater environmental and economic significance for greener steel. The meet focussed on engaging with citizens, particularly the people working in the steel industry, experts, policy makers for cleaner and greener steel usage. Dignitaries like Prof. A.K. Mondal, Associate Dean & Professor. NIT, MME, Durgapur; Mr. Soumen Ghosh, Manager (R&D) Alloy Steel Plant, SAIL attended the meet.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Anindita Mukherjee, Chairperson, Durgapur Municipal Corporation said, “We wholeheartedly support SwitchON Foundation’s initiative to amplify the message of urgency for green initiatives in the steel industry. Durgapur Municipal Corporation is committed to working together with other stakeholders to address carbon footprints in the steel sector and take proactive steps to curb the problem.”

Prof. A.K.Mondal, Associate Dean & Professor. NIT, MME, Durgapur said, “I commend SwitchON Foundation’s endeavor to promote the transition to green steel. It is great to be a part of the change. I truly believe through such collaborative efforts, we have the opportunity to leverage proper research and expertise to foster environmentally-responsible technologies in two of the most important sectors, iron and steel.”

Various other activities under the purview of green steel include citizen engagement with Steel sector to go green and create a positive dialogue, multi stakeholder meetings with steel industry – including pollution control board, Government department etc., campaign to encourage green steel amongst consumers and potential buyer seller meets dialogue, encourage renewable energy for steel industry and technology interventions and connections, running a challenge and accelerator for greening the sector.

Mr. Manoj Srivastab, GM, PPC, Durgapur Steel Plant stated, “We truly agree that promotion of green steel is essential for the environment and such technologies should be put in place for reduced carbon emissions and reduced energy consumption for a sustainable environment space. I am glad to be a part of the stakeholder meet conducted by SwitchOn Foundation. Such meets provide platforms to create awareness and find solutions.”

