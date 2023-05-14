SwitchON Foundation’s Move for Earth program in Durgapur and Asansol

As part of the Move for Earth Initiative, SwitchON Foundation had organized a line of events at Durgapur and Asansol areas of West Bardhaman. Under the initiative efforts were made to highlight the various solutions that could be taken up by young people of the district.

During the event, eminent dignitaries were present. They encouraged the cyclists who had travelled from Kolkata to Durgapur and continue their journey of over 800 kms for the fragile environment of the region.

The Move for Earth initiative was organized at Srijani Auditorium in Durgapur and BB College in Asansol simultaneously. During the event a DIY workshop on topics like Energy Conservation and Air Pollution was organized by local schools and a competition on waste management was also announced. All these were part of a School Championship programme. Local groups had earlier organized walks across Durgapur to highlight the importance of the initiative.

Another event was organized at the BB College in Asansol which was attended by college students, local artists and communities of the region, including teachers and social workers.

Prof Tapas Kar Saha from Durgapur Srijani, said, “The environmental problems need urgent problems need urgent attention. Move for Earth provides a common platform for new initiatives to deal with the environmental problems of Durgapur.”

Subir Ray from Rotary Foundation Durgapur said, “I propose to assist in such environmental initiatives in Bankura and Purulia.”

Mr Vinay Jaju, co-founder of SwitchON Foundation said, “During the journey we wish to connect with the farmers, women and youth of the areas to address the issues of clean air and sustainable mobility, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy. We also plan to host a series of activities in cities, towns and villages across different states of India apart from West Bengal to build resilience with future friendly skills, technologies and practices to mitigate the climate crisis our planet Earth faces.”