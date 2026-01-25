Home

Bangladesh Elections: Tarique Rahmans big promise as attacks on Hindus continue

Rahman said that if his government is formed, corruption will be eradicated.

(AJ)

‘No compromise with lawbreakers, corrupt’

‘BNP government will fight corruption at all levels’

BNP leader Tarique Rahman has intensified his campaign ahead of the general elections in Bangladesh on February 12. Rahman has stated in his election promise that if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) comes to power, its two key issues will be corruption and law and order. Rahman’s statement comes at a time when the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus is facing criticism over law and order. Yunus’s government is particularly under scrutiny due to the increasing attacks on the minority Hindu community. Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party has not been allowed to participate in this election. Therefore, the BNP is currently the biggest political force in Bangladesh. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is considered the frontrunner to become the country’s next prime minister. In this context, his indication of a tough stance against rioters is significant.According to a report in The Daily Star, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, speaking at his rally in Chittagong on Sunday, January 25, said, “I want to make it clear that our stance is clear. If anyone breaks the law or creates obstacles through corruption, they will not be spared. We will deal with such people strictly.” Tarique further said, “The BNP can successfully do two things. The first is to ensure the safety of the people so that they can earn their livelihood safely. We have demonstrated this during Khaleda Zia’s government. We will once again strictly control law and order so that ordinary people can live their lives without fear.”Rahman said that if his government is formed, corruption will be eradicated. When Khaleda Zia took office in 2001, a lot of work was done to free the country from the grip of corruption. Our government has shown that it can control corruption. We have commitments to the people on the issues of law and order and corruption. Tarique Rahman further said that the law is equal for everyone. The perpetrator will be identified by the crime. Whoever the culprit is, strict action will be taken against them. Corruption will also be dealt with in the same way, regardless of who commits it. Rahman’s statement comes at a time when Hindus have been targeted in attacks in several cities across the country.