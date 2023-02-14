Techno India Group Public School, Garia Become A Part Of Road Safety Week Of Kolkata Traffic Police

Techno India Group Public School, Gariabecome a part of Road Safety Week of Kolkata Traffic Police (Garia Traffic Guard)as on 10th February the school was invited to perform a street play that was conducted at Patuli crossing, Kolkata . Twenty two enthusiastic students accompanied by five teachers went to Patuli crossing, where they performed a street play on road safety measures. They tried to create mass awareness among people to emphasize the importance of road safety. The skit was performed by the students under the mentorship of drama teacher of our school. It started around 5.45 p.m and created a great impact upon the crowd who assembled there to watch the skit. The play projected the scenario of a road mishap due to negligence in following traffic rules. At the same time it also conveyed the message that if proper traffic rules are abided by people, devastating accidents can be avoided. By announcing in the microphone, Kolkata Traffic Police expressed their sincere thanks to the students and teachers of Techno India Group Public School, Garia for their effort in making this programme a successful one. Food packets were distributed to the teachers and students at the end of the programme. Enacting this play was a unique experience for our students. It was a worthy effort and an effective measure to spread road safety awareness.

To sensitize the public about road safety, 22 students from Class 8-9 under the supervision of their drama teacher performed a street play in the Patuli crossing. This was the first attempt TIGPS Garia made on the invitation of Kolkata police, Garia unit to spread awareness in a unique way. The future generation with their responsible acts and awareness can make a huge difference in saving people and preventing accidents, ”Tania Sen, Principal TIGPS Garia.

About Techno India Group

Techno India Group is the largest private education group in Eastern India and one of the largest in the country. There are numerous enrolled students, 5000 Faculty & Staff Members, 21 Engineering Colleges (AICTE & University Approved), 12 Business Schools, 18 Public Schools (Playgroup to Class XII), 1 million Alumni, 6 HS Schools, 100 state of art campuses. The Group came up with the first Private University of the state – Techno India University.