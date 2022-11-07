Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Ted Cruz hit with beer during Astros World Series parade in Houston; man arrested

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was hit with a beer can during Monday’s World Series victory parade for the Houston Astros and an arrest was made, police said.

Cruz was on a float in Houston at the 2400 block of Smith Street when the can was thrown, the Houston Police Department tweeted.

“The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area,” police said, adding that he was not injured.

In video of the incident posted to social media, boos could be heard coming from the parade crowd as Cruz was driving by, standing in the back of a military style vehicle. A can is seen hurling towards the senator’s head and people on the vehicle attempt to shield him from the projectile.

Houston police said a suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault. The male’s name would be released later, it said.

Nov 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; State senator Ted Cruz (orange) waves to the crowd during the Houston Astros Championship Parade in Houston, TX. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, center, attends the Houston Astros Championship Parade in Houston, on Nov 7, 2022.Erik Williams / USA Today Sports

Spokespeople for the senator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Saturday in game six of the World Series to take the championship for the second time in team history.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Austin Mullen and Bryan Gallion contributed.





