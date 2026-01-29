Home

Iran armed forces prepared, fingers on the trigger: Tehran responds to Trumps threat, signals stance on nuclear deal

Is US planning to attack Iran? US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised the possibility of preemptive action.

Who warned the United States of a strong military response?

What did Iran say about its army’s readiness?

What did Iran say about a possible nuclear deal?

Iran on Wednesday warned that any United States military engagement would be met with an appropriate military response from the Islamic Republic. Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi took to the X platform, previously Twitter, that they are fully prepared with their fingers on the trigger, thus delivering a strong response to any attack on Iran.In a post on X, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wrote, “Our brave Armed Forces are prepared—with their fingers on the trigger—to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea. The valuable lessons learned from the 12-Day War have enabled us to respond even more strongly, rapidly, and profoundly.”“At the same time, Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable NUCLEAR DEAL—on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation—which ensures Iran’s rights to PEACEFUL nuclear technology, and guarantees NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS. Such weapons have no place in our security calculations and we have NEVER sought to acquire them,” Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi added.Minister Araghchi’s remarks were made after US President Trump threatened Iran with “serious consequences” if they failed to reach an agreement with the United States regarding their nuclear program. He even threatened that Armada is heading to Iran.“A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary. Hopefully Iran will quickly “Come to the Table” and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! As I told Iran once before, MAKE A DEAL! They didn’t, and there was “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a major destruction of Iran. The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump in a social media platform, Truth Social, announced. In response to the threat,Foreign Minister indicated that the country’s military is ready. At the same time, Araghchi indicated that Tehran is open to negotiating an agreement regarding its nuclear programme. A US source told The Jerusalem Post that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group had entered CENTCOM waters in the Indian Ocean.On Thursday, media reports said the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group included additional US warships, destroyers and fighter aircraft in its deployment. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio raised the possibility of preemptive action against Iran, telling lawmakers that Tehran’s leadership is currently at its weakest point in decades, as Washington continues to reinforce its military posture across the Middle East.