TERI School of Advanced Studies offers Value Added Courses with Multiple Entry & Exit Options Leading to Enhanced Employability

Data Science: B.Sc./B.Sc.(Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research) and M.Sc.

Environmental Studies: B.Sc./B.Sc. (Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research) and M.Sc.

Economics: B.Sc./B.Sc.(Honours)/B.Sc. (Honours with Research)

BBA/BBA (Honours)/BBA (Honours with Research)

These are learning-based programmes where the major focus is to make our graduates capable to think, analyze and critically evaluate. There is a wide variety of up-to-date courses with a plethora of evaluation methods such as laboratories, projects, presentations, assignments, group evaluations, case studies, fieldwork, and others to enable students to walk out as Professionals after graduating from TERI SAS. TERI SAS, Deemed to be University further takes pride in announcing that these are aligned as per the needs of NEP 2020.

Prof Prateek Sharma, Vice Chancellor TERI SAS

Structure of the FYUP (with multiple entry and exit points)

Year

Exit Option

I Year

Exit with UG Certificate

II year

Exit with UG Diploma

III Year

Exit with a 3 year B.Sc. / BBA degree

IV Year

Exit with a 4 year B.Sc / BBA. Honours (or Honours with research)

V Year

Integrated M.Sc.

We at TERI SAS believe in the motto Knowledge for Sustainable Development!

