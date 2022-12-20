Menu
Search
International

Texas A&M University student vanishes from apartment complex near campus

By: admin

Date:



A Texas A&M University student who was last seen near the main campus has been missing for four days, according to officials.

Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen Friday around 11 a.m. at The Trails at Wolf Pen apartment complex in College Station, the eastern Texas city that is home to the university’s main campus, according to a poster published by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Hoang was seen possibly driving a silver 2009 Lexus, according to the poster. His family reported seeing video of his vehicle driving west on Highway 21, as if leaving the city of Caldwell.

The College Station Police Department is investigating the student’s disappearance with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to police spokesperson David Simmons.

“There are no further updates at this time,” Simmons told NBC News. “We ask the public to contact us if they have any information as to his whereabouts.”

Texas A&M University did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mirna Alsharif is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.



Source link

Previous articleNative Hawaiian women, girls experience sex trafficking at alarming rates, report says
Next articleDriven not to yield to an ‘invader,’ Beermen shoot to live another day in series with HK’s Dragons
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Eagles to start another dynasty without three that bannered the last one

admin -
Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin celebrates with his players...

Driven not to yield to an ‘invader,’ Beermen shoot to live another day in series with HK’s Dragons

admin -
June Mar Fajardo. PBA IMAGES San Miguel coach Leo...

Texas A&M University student vanishes from apartment complex near campus

admin -
A Texas A&M University student who was last...

Native Hawaiian women, girls experience sex trafficking at alarming rates, report says

admin -
Native Hawaiian women and girls experience disproportionate levels...

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

Eagles to start another dynasty without three that bannered the last one

0
Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin celebrates with his players...

Driven not to yield to an ‘invader,’ Beermen shoot to live another day in series with HK’s Dragons

0
June Mar Fajardo. PBA IMAGES San Miguel coach Leo...

Texas A&M University student vanishes from apartment complex near campus

International 0
A Texas A&M University student who was last...

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh