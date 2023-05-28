The 2 nd Meeting of Anti – Corruption Working Group begins in Uttarakhand

Under India’s G20 Presidency, the 2 nd meeting of the G-20 Anti-Corruption Working Group

began on May 25, 2023, Thursday at Narendra Nagar in Tehri district, Uttarakhand. The

meeting was inaugurated by the Union Minister of State for Defense, Ajay Bhatt. Over 90

delegates from G20 member states, 10 invited countries, and 9 international organizations

participated in this meeting. The delegates also experienced spiritual peace by attending the

Ganga Aarti at Rishikesh on Wednesday evening.

The first day of the Anti-corruption meeting held deliberations on a corruption-free world.

During the meeting, G-20 Co-chair Giovanni Tartaglia Polacini of Italy delivered his key

speech at the opening session. He said that, “all stakeholders including civil society and

private sector should come together and work together to eliminate corruption.”

Along with this, Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt also addressed the meeting,

he shared that, “it is a matter of good luck to organize the meeting of the second Anti-

Corruption Working Group in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.” He emphasized on the need for

global cooperation in the fight against corruption. He appreciated the efforts of G20 India to

promote international cooperation against corruption and called for increased transparency

and accountability in the public sector. Thereafter, an event was organized for the delegates

on the theme “Looking for the G-20 Approach on Harmonizing Gender Sensitivity with Anti-

Corruption Strategies”

On the sidelines of this meeting, various arrangements have been made for the G20 delegates

to give them a glimpse of Uttarakhand’s culture. The delegates will be visiting the model

Aavani village of Narendra Nagar. This village has been developed as a model village in the

traditional style of Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science &

Technology, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Minister of State for

Personnel and Public Grievances, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that “the G-20 meeting to be held in

Rishikesh will ensure zero tolerance against corruption. Reiterate India’s resolve to fight

against economic offenders.”

The first meeting of the Anti-Corruption Working Group took place in Gurugram in March

2023.