The 3 rd G20 Sherpa Meeting begins in Hampi, Karnataka

Under India’s G20 Presidency, the 3 rd G20 Sherpa meeting is been convened from July 13 –

16, 2023 in the historic city of Hampi, Karnataka. The meeting is being chaired by India’s

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. More than 120 delegates led by their respective Sherpas and

heads of delegations of G20 members, invited countries and international organizations are

attending this four–day meeting. This meeting will deliberate and engage in co-writing of the

Leaders’ Declaration, which will be adopted by the G20 leaders at the New Delhi Summit.

The first day of the meeting began with a drafting session, which was followed by a round of

bilateral meetings. India’s G20 Sherpa Kant held separate meetings with Australian Sherpa

Dr. Angelina Grant wherein they discussed areas of cooperation between India and Australia

on G20 priorities. Apart from this, he also held bilateral discussions with German Sherpa Jorg

Kukis. The two representatives had fruitful discussions on energy sector transformation,

advancement of EVs, reforming international financial architecture, and encouraging local

value creation in today’s world.

The Sherpa meeting will deliberate on topics such as green development, climate finance,

lifestyle for the environment, rapid, inclusive & resilient growth, accelerating progress on the

Sustainable Development Goals, technological change & digital public infrastructure for the

21st century, multilateral institutions for development and ‘women-led development’.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a visit to the Vijaya Vittala Temple, the Yeduru Basavanna

Complex, the Virupaksha Temple, and Hampi Museum, which preserves the grand heritage is

been organized for the delegates. The delegates will get a chance to experience the diverse

ancient Indian civilization and culture of Hampi through these visits.