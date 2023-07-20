The 4 th Energy Transition Working Group begins in Goa

Under India’s G20 Presidency, the fourth meeting of the Energy Transitions Working Group

(ETWG) is been convened from July 19 – 20, 2023 in the vibrant state of Goa. Apart from

G20 members, more than 100 delegates from, special invitees countries and several

international organizations are participating in this meeting. Alongside the G20 delegates,

Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Vivek

Bhardwaj, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, and Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary of the

Ministry of Coal will also participate in this meeting. The meeting will focus on the energy

transition agenda and drafting the outcome document ahead of the Ministerial meeting which

is scheduled to take place in Goa on July 22, 2023.

The two-day meeting is been chaired by Pankaj Agarwal, Chairman, ETWG and Secretary,

Ministry of Power. The meeting will focus on the identification of best practices, policies,

and innovative approaches by member countries’ representatives that support an equitable and

inclusive energy transition. This meeting will witness extensive discussions on the draft

Ministerial Communiqué and six priority areas namely, Energy transitions through addressing

technology gaps, Low-cost financing for energy transitions, Energy security and diversified

supply chains, Energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions, and responsible

consumption, Fuels for Future (3F) and Universal access to clean energy and just, affordable,

and inclusive energy transition pathways. India’s G20 Presidency is committed to

strengthening global cooperation in the clean energy transition.

Alongside the meeting, a side event on ‘Policy Support and Enablers to Accelerate India’s

Electric Mobility’ was organized, wherein the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant,

and India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant held discussions with the delegates on various aspects

of extending policy support to accelerate India’s e-mobility.

Various side events on ‘Promoting Solar Energy for Universal Energy Access’ and ‘DRE

Applications to Achieve SDG 7 Goals’ will take place during this meeting.

