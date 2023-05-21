The 5 th G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG)Conference begins in Diu

Under India’s G20 presidency the 5 th G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering

(RIIG) conference was organized in Diu, Daman & Diu, Daman, Nagar Haveli on 18 th May

2023, Thursday. The first day of the conference witnessed a total of four sessions discussing

understanding Blue Economy – Science and Service, and Blue Economy Management &

Policy perspective. The two-day conference also had deliberations on ways forward toward

building a sustainable Blue Economy. More than 35 foreign delegates and 40 Indian experts,

delegates, and invitees participated in the RIIG conference.

On the first day of the meeting, G20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant gave an address during the

opening session of the meeting. He shared his views on a sustainable Blue Economy. He

highlighted the challenges facing the ocean environment and the need for increased

international cooperation to build a sustainable future. He urged everyone to focus on

economic development and job creation while protecting marine resources for future

generations. Thereafter, deliberations on various issues including blue economy sectors and

opportunities, marine pollution, coastal and marine ecosystems and biodiversity, deep sea

exploration, and new and renewable offshore energy were held.

Along with this, Mr. Prafulla K. Patel, Diu’s administrator also gave an address during the

inaugural session of the meeting. He extended a warm welcome to the G20 delegates

participating in the meeting. Further, he expressed his vision of promoting fishing and

tourism, economic welfare, and efficient research and innovation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a week-long exhibition showcasing India’s G20 journey was

inaugurated in Diu on 18 th May 2023, Thursday. India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Dr.

Shrivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Union Department of Science and Technology, Praful

Patel, Administrator of the Union Territory of Diu, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli were

present at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Earlier, the G20 delegates who arrived to participate in the Research and Innovation Initiative

Conference (RIIC) were accorded a traditional welcome. On the second day of the meeting,

all the delegates will be visiting Gir National Park and the famous Somnath Temple in

Gujarat.

Previously, RIIG conferences on Materials for Sustainable Energy, Circular Bio-economy for

Energy Transition, and Eco-innovation have taken place in Ranchi, Dibrugarh, and

Dharamshala respectively. The G20 RIIG conference is being coordinated by the Ministry of

Earth Sciences.