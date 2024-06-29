THE ALL – NEW HAKA IS BACK!

HAKA, the favourite Chinese restaurant of Calcutta, serving authentic Hakka cuisine for over 25 years, is back with a new vibe, contemporary interiors and a freshly curated menu for its connoisseurs, as it reopens its doors at City Centre One.

After an extensive refurbishment, HAKApromises to captivate diners with an enhanced culinary experience that celebrates the art of Asian gastronomy, as it reopens its doors with a new vibe, contemporary interiors, that harmoniously blends modern elegance with traditional influences and a freshly curated menu for its connoisseurs. The ambiance, mirrors the culinary ethos of HAKA – contemporary yet rooted in heritage. Besides, the all-time signature dishes, like Drums of Heaven Hongkong style, Kung Pao chicken, Bhetki Soy chilli Garlic, Caramel Custard, guests can indulge in some of the newly curated dishes, Sushi (Maki), Sriracha Prawns open Bao, Golden fried Tempura prawns, Sizzling Stone Pots, Blueberry Cheese Cake and Mochi Ice creamto be added with new offeringshowcasing the essence of Asian flavours.

HAKA’s relaunch is not only a celebration of exceptional food but also a reaffirmation of its commitment to impeccable service. The restaurant’s team, aims to create memorable experiences for every guest.

About HAKA:

HAKA is a premier Asian restaurant dedicated to delivering an elevated dining experience rooted in culinary excellence. With a focus on authenticity and innovation, HAKA offers a diverse menu that celebrates the rich tapestry of Asian flavours.

About Speciality Restaurants Ltd.:

Speciality Restaurants Limited is a public limited company, operating the largest chain of fine dining restaurants confectioneries across multiple locations in the country with Mainland China being its flagship brand and some its other brands are Asia Kitchen (India and UAE), Oh! Calcutta, Chourangi (London), Cafe Mezzuna, Riyasat, Flame & Grill, SigreeGlobal Grill, Haka, Hoppipola, Jungle Safari, Dariole and Sweet Bengal. The company focuses on providing the guests an affordable fine dining experience with quality food and service in a contemporary ambience.

Where: E-205, Block-E, City Centre, DC Block, Sector-1, Salt Lake, Kolkata – 700 064.