‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ tops film categories

Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a darkly comic tale of feuding friends, led the pack of nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards announced Monday morning, picking up eight nods.

“Banshees” stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as drinking buddies living off the coast of Ireland in the early 1920s whose tight bond grows increasingly frayed.

The film is vying for the best musical or comedy film prize along with “Babylon,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Triangle of Sadness.”

Cate Blanchett as the imperious composer Lydia Tár in the movie “Tár.” Focus Features

In the best drama film race, the contenders are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The Globes also recognize achievement in television. ABC’s breakout sitcom “Abbott Elementary” led the TV side with five nods, including best comedy series.

The Golden Globes are attempting to press forward after a rocky few years for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that puts on the ceremony.

The press association drew intense scrutiny last year after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé that detailed allegations of ethical issues and revealed that the organization hadn’t had Black voting members since at least 2002.

In response, NBC said it would not telecast the show this year. The press association ultimately decided to hold the event privately, with a small audience and winners announced on social media.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has since diversified its voting membership, and NBC has reinstated the telecast. (NBC News and the entertainment division of the NBC broadcast network are both units of NBCUniversal.)

But it remains to be seen how the show will be received by critics and viewers. In general, ratings for Hollywood award shows have declined in recent years as younger viewers shift away from linear television and audience tastes evolve.

However, the Globes still have some cachet in the entertainment industry as a boozy kickoff to the annual awards season and a bellwether for the Academy Awards.

In the last decade, for example, Globes-honored movies such as “Argo,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Moonlight” and “Green Book” went on to win best picture trophies at the Oscars.

Including popular television series could help the Globes draw viewers this year.

Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph in “Abbott Elementary.” Gilles Mingasson / ABC

The nominees for best drama series are “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “House of the Dragon,” “Ozark” and “Severance.”

In the best comedy series category, the nominees are “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Wednesday.”

Some of the nominees were announced live on NBC’s “TODAY” show and Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal.

The three-hour Golden Globes telecast will air live coast to coast at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 10. The host will be the celebrated comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy Award this year for his HBO stand-up special “Rothaniel.”

Carmichael’s “comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement last week.