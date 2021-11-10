November 10, 2021

The end of the scandal! The patient used to drink toilet water from the staff to the hospital

1 hour ago admin


#Tokio: Terrible news came to the fore, which will make the hair of the head stand on end Water was being consumed in a hospital in Japan or accidentally in the bathroom. Not for a day or two, but for 30 years, the hospital staff and even the patients have been drinking this water.

According to a report published on October 20 by Japanese news outlet Yomiuri Shimbun, water pipes were not properly installed in school departments in certain parts of Japan, meaning that bathrooms were connected to drinking water connections. The incident draws further attention as 120 calls from a hospital here, which was built in 1993, are also covered by the connection.

Read more – ICC T20 World Cup: Shoaib’s marriage with Sania breaks up, hot photo with Ayesha goes viral

For a long time, the hospital staff, patients drink this water, clean it and also gargle This incident had been going on for so long without anyone’s knowledge As the incident progressed, new diagnostics and buildings for treatment began to be built This incident was found during the inspection of the construction of this building

Read more – West Bengal Weather Update: Depression is gradually intensifying in Bay of Bengal

According to the report, the color, smell and taste of water in this hospital is checked every week According to the report received from 2014, there was no problem According to the university report, no evidence of any physical discomfort was ever found At the press conference, Director and Vice President Kazuhiko Nakatani apologized for using the bathroom water. “I am very sorry to hear that this state-of-the-art medical hospital is a source of concern to everyone,” he said.

He assured that water would be purified in 105 buildings here and the connection of water pipes in schools would also be checked.

News of this incident spread like wildfire Extreme panic has spread among many people due to this

Published by:Debalina Datta

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Priyanka Chopra Wishes Malala Yousafzai: Malala Yousafzai tied the knot, Priyanka Chopra and other domestic and foreign stars greeted!

4 hours ago admin

Snake Viral Video: Children playing games sitting on sofa, huge python snake in front, the next scene

5 hours ago admin

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai – News18 Bangla

8 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dilip Ghosh | Sukanta Majumdar: Sukanta Majumdar-Dilip Ghosh disagree publicly! Conflict over Howrah escalates in BJP?

18 mins ago admin

Surajit Saha | Suvendu Adhikari: Opposition of Suvendu! Howrah BJP leader fired within 24 hours of opening his mouth

30 mins ago admin

The end of the scandal! The patient used to drink toilet water from the staff to the hospital

1 hour ago admin

Suvendu Adhikari: ‘Shuvendu Adhikari will return to the grassroots’! This time the ‘original’ BJP leader is vocal about the explosive allegations

2 hours ago admin

Suvendu Adhikari | BJP: Pick up Narda and stab the party leader! A new storm of opposition in the state BJP

2 hours ago admin