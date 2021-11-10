The end of the scandal! The patient used to drink toilet water from the staff to the hospital

#Tokio: Terrible news came to the fore, which will make the hair of the head stand on end Water was being consumed in a hospital in Japan or accidentally in the bathroom. Not for a day or two, but for 30 years, the hospital staff and even the patients have been drinking this water.

According to a report published on October 20 by Japanese news outlet Yomiuri Shimbun, water pipes were not properly installed in school departments in certain parts of Japan, meaning that bathrooms were connected to drinking water connections. The incident draws further attention as 120 calls from a hospital here, which was built in 1993, are also covered by the connection.

For a long time, the hospital staff, patients drink this water, clean it and also gargle This incident had been going on for so long without anyone’s knowledge As the incident progressed, new diagnostics and buildings for treatment began to be built This incident was found during the inspection of the construction of this building

