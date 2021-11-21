The face of the female legislator of Pakistan in the porn video! MMS Video Fighting Social Media – News18 Bangla

Lahore: Pakistani woman MLA Sania Ashiq (6) in a porn video Which is the fight in Pakistan 6 This video is deadly viral on social media However, the woman seen in the video claimed that she was not Sania Ashiq (Woman MLA of Pakistan found herself as a victim of a cyber crime with an obscene video). It has been claimed that a female legislator of Pakistan has become a victim of cyber crime Sania claims that her face has been placed in a porn video He has become a victim of big cyber crime

Sania Ashiq is the MLA for Takshila in the Punjab province of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Sania claims that the video went viral to discredit her and the party He also lodged a complaint with the police

This video has been viral since late last month The political circles of Pakistan are fighting over this MLA Sania Ashiq has claimed that her face has been placed in the pornographic video

We strongly condemn the fake video leaked of #PMLN Lawmaker SaniaaAshiq ! We request to concern authorities #FIA to take strict action against those involved in heinous (Cyber) crime!#SaniaAshiq #NomoreharrassmentMaryamNSharif AzmaBokhariPMLN pic.twitter.com/o3uep3NlxV – Adv Rizwan Hajano (@ RizwanHajano12) October 27, 2021

Sania Ashiq is known to be very close to Maryam Nawaz. Part 7 claims that the conspiracy was hatched against him as an opposition MLA Again, according to many, the woman seen in this video is Sania Aashiq Don’t forget the video is true, it is under investigation One person has also been arrested in the incident Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has launched an investigation