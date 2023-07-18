The First IB School of the City Celebrates Its Outstanding IBDP Results

Oakridge International School Gachibowli continues its tradition of academic excellence with outstanding IBDP results. The students scores reflect the schools dedication to providing a world-class education that fosters critical thinking, and intellectual growth, and prepares students for success in a global context.

Amshu Vengala, Ananya Wasker, Akhil Kota and Affan Hamid (L-R) IBDP Achievers of Hyderabad

According to Deepalatha Subramanian, the Diploma Programme Coordinator, the average diploma score of 34 against the global average of 30.2 reflects the students continuous hard work and intellectual curiosity throughout their IBDP journey. Four students scored the highest score point of 42/45, indicating exceptional performance in the program core with 2.05/3 as their core grade point average.

The IBDPs rigorous nature has equipped students with the necessary knowledge, skills, and values for future endeavours. The collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents have achieved this milestone, and the school congratulates the students and wishes them the best for their future.

Being the first IBDP school in the city, the DP class 2023 is the fifteenth cohort of students to graduate from the school. Due to the strong career counselling department and experienced faculty, Oakridgers are placed in top-ranking universities worldwide, including the Ivy Leagues.

The four top scorers of the school, Amshu Vengala, Ananya Wasker, Akhil Kota, and Affan Hamid, are delighted to see the results of their hard work and perseverance. Ananya, who will be attending the University of California, San Diego, this fall to study Data Science, attributes her success to her parent’s unwavering support and her schools encouraging environment.

The Principal of Oakridge Gachibowli, Dipika Rao, extends her congratulations to the students, parents, and faculty members for their combined efforts and celebrates their success. The facultys unwavering dedication, talent, innovative teaching methods, and personalized guidance have played a crucial role in shaping the students achievements. The student’s success is not limited to their academic performance, but it also reflects their identity as Oakridgers and human beings.

To know more about, visit www.oakridge.in/gachibowli/

About Oakridge International School, Gachibowli

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world’s leading premium school organization. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 76 international schools spread across 31 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools’ already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge Gachibowli School was recently ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.