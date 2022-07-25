THE GRAND OPENING CEREMONY OF THE BINGO! TEDHE MEDHE KSFL 2022

By : Rahul Kuila

Sports Connect Announces Season3 of Bingo Tedhe Medhe Kolkata School Football LeagueA School Football Tournament with 32 participating schools of Bengal Sports Connect announced the formal kick-off of the Bingo Tedhe Medhe Kolkata School Football League (KSFL-2022) at NKDA Grounds, Kolkata in the presence of, Shri Debasish Kumar,Member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Shri Kunal Ghosh, Vice President, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club,Anirban Dutta, Honb.Secretray IFA and International Footballer Subrata Bhattacharya,Ex-Indian Footballer and Shri Pritam Kotal, International Footballer along with the KSFL 2022- Advisory Board members comprising of exInternationals Monoranjan Bhattacharya,Bhaskar Ganguly, Prasanta Banerjee (Jt. Convenor), Debasis Mukherjee and Arun Sengupta, The Bingo Tedhe Medhe KSFL 2022-Mentors past International footballers Krishnendu Roy, Shri AmitBhadra, Tarun Dey, Alok Mukherjee, Mihir Bose, Bikash Panji,Achintya Belel and Syed Rahim Nabi were present on the occasion.

SPORTS CONNECT, a sports management company started the football tournament”Bingo Tedhe Medhe KOLKATA SCHOOL FOOTBALL LEAGUE (KSFL) in 2018, unfortunately the tournament got withheld due to the COVID 19 pandemic and makes a come back in its 3rd edition with 32 schools from different parts of Bengal.To announce the detailed structure of the tournament and to make public future plans, the press meet has been addressed by the who’s who of football fraternity.

The year 2022 being the year of World Cup,the focus is once again back on football and to spread the football culture among the future generations SPORTS CONNECT has undertaken to organize KSFL 2022.SPORTS CONNECT is a sports management Company with a Mission& Vision to bring quality and innovation to the world of football and other sports by providing exclusive service to the top players, sports celebrities, clubs and sponsors.Bingo Tedhe Medhe KSFL 2022- Schedule: July 22, 2022 – August 12, 2022 Official Title Sponsor- Bingo Tedhe Medhe Powered By: Meghbela Broadband & JIS University Venue: NKDA Stadium