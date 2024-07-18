The Grand Opening of Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic in Sarat Bose Road marks a milestone in meeting consumer demand

Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic, a renowned leader in Hair Regrowth and Skin Treatment, proudly announces the grand opening of its latest establishment in Sarat Bose Road, Kolkata. This momentous occasion signifies a significant step forward in fulfilling the ever-increasing consumer demand for wellness services.

Dedicated to delivering exceptional service, state-of-the-arttechnology, and accessible solutions for hair regrowth, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic offers a comprehensive spectrum of treatments that encompass both clinical and non-clinical approaches. These treatments include Percutaneous FUE Hair Transplant, Stem X 27 TM (PRP Pro+), LASER Hair Therapy, Cosmetic System, GFC Fibrin TM and more, all of which hold full approval from the US-FDA.

In addition to its hair regrowth solutions, the clinic provides an array of exceptional Skin Treatments, such as Glutathione, Hydrafacial, Q Switched Laser, Chemical Peel, Botox, Fillers, Thread Lift, Full Body Laser, Face PRP, Warts Removal, and more. The clinic boasts state-of-the-art equipment and utilizes patented high-end machinery meticulously operated by world-class experts in the field of Aesthetic Medicine, ensuring remarkable results that consistently surpass expectations.

The grand opening ceremony was a momentous event, and took place on the auspicious date of 16th July, 2024. The event was graced by esteemed Chief Guest, Sweta Tantia, Founder of Trapeze- Kitchen & Bar, Garo, Garo Tribe, Bunosilo, Bunosilo Estate Coffee Roasters, Narrindra Suranna, Chairman & Managing Director of Ddev Plastiks Industries Ltd and Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltd and Saran Vel J, Brand Founder & Managing Director, Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic served as the Guest of Honour along with Rajesh Chandan, Chairman-JITO Business Network, Chairman-Latin American & Carribean Trade Council, Board member – National Traders Welfare Board of India was the host. The ceremony was attended by franchise owners and other staff members of the clinic.

The opening Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic in Sarat Bose Road is a testament to Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic’s commitment to expanding its reach and making top-notch hair regrowth and skin treatments more accessible to a wider audience. As they continue to set new standards in the industry, patients can look forward to experiencing the future of aesthetic medicine right here in Sarat Bose Road.

Advanced GroHair & GloSkinClinic in Sarat Bose Road is now open to serve the discerning individuals seeking excellence in hair regrowth and skin treatments. Experience the future of wellness at our newest establishment and discover the transformation that has made us a leader in the industry.