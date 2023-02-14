The Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida had successfully organized Jaipuria Annual Management Conference 2023

The Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida had successfully organized JAMC: Jaipuria Annual Management Conference, 2023 chaired by Prof. Arpan Anand on 11th February, 2023. This is the flagship event of the institute that brought together industry leaders, academicians, and students to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the field of management.

The conference was organized in webinar mode and the theme of conference was F.O.R.C.E: Focus, Opportunity, Resilience, Collaboration and Execution. The event provided a platform for attendees to network with peers, exchange ideas, and gain new insights into the evolving world of management by listening to some of the eminent speakers from the corporate.

Renowned experts from various sectors, including business, technology, and education, shared their experiences and perspectives on how organizations can navigate the rapidly changing business landscape. The panelists were some of the top industry leaders including Praveen Rao (Director of Marketing at SAP India), Amit Wadhwa (CEO, Dentsu Creative Group), Sandeep Nagpal (Global Vice President and Head of Marketing, Cvent India), Gaurav Kwatra (Partner, Oliver Wyman Financial Services), Mukesh Ghuraiya (CMO for Modi Naturals Limited), Bhavna Batra (Executive Director with S&P Global), Subhashis Basu (CEO of Lactalis Group), and Arpan Biswas (AVP of Marketing at Reliance Jio).

The conference was chaired by Dr. Arpan Anand and the conference was open to students, professionals, and anyone interested in the field of management. The attendees of the conference had the exciting opportunity to expand their knowledge, connect with industry leaders, and contribute to the advancement of the management profession. The event was highly successful and appreciated by all attendees for its thought provoking take-aways from the discussions.