The ‘Medical Referral’ clauses in the Qatar Visa Application Process

India shares a cordial relationship with Qatar that is also marked by commercial ties. Hence, every year hundreds of Indians apply for a Visa to visit or settle in Qatar. Recently, The Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar has mandated select residency procedures on its behalf through the Qatar Visa Centers. All those going for work in Qatar must complete their biometric enrolment, sign their work contract, and complete their Visa Medical Process in their home countries before going to Qatar. Some of the key medical services that are covered during the Visa Medical Process at the Qatar Medical Center include essential

medical check-up, various types of blood tests & X-ray and administration of vaccinations as per requirements.

As a part of the visa application process, after the review of the initial medical reports, some applicants (Lounge and VIP included) may be issued a medical referral to undergo advanced medical investigations as per the protocols defined by the Qatar authorities.

These advanced medical investigations are called Medical Referrals, which include, additional X-ray images, where applicants may be required to revisit the Qatar Medical Centre for

additional X-ray images based on MoH instructions, additional lab tests, if required, where blood samples are sent to external labs for further testing and external specialist tests, where the applicants may be referred to specialists at approved hospitals for further tests based on MoH guidelines (may require the collection of referral letter or document submission).

The conditions under which the medical referral is advised to the applicants are after the review of the initial medical reports, MoH may prescribe additional x-ray images or lab-tests or specialist tests for deeper diagnosis or for confirmatory analysis. But in case, applicants that receive these Medical Referrals do not wish to undergo such investigations, they may choose to not proceed with their visa application by filling out the refusal form available at the reception desk at any time.

After this, the applicants are notified through SMS or call. Thus, it is suggested to provide correct active contact information at the reception when asked.

The applicants may need to book a referral appointment to undergo the referral process which is explained by SMS or call. Additionally, they may call QVC helpline number to book an appointment for Medical Referrals.

These tests may take from days to weeks to be completed depending on the nature of the advanced tests. In certain cases, there could be a further delay in the additional checks or verification or review of the medical reports.

The Applicants should also be aware of that Medical referral applicants are required to complete onlythe test(s) that are recommended by MoH Qatar in their referral letter issued by Qatar Medical Center. Any request for additional test(s) that are not mentioned in the referral letter can be reported to Qatar Medical Center by calling +91 44 6133 1333 or by writing to [email protected]/ [email protected]

The applicants may be required to visit the External Healthcare Facilities for certain advanced medical investigations issued by Qatar MoH, including CT scans, QuantiFERON tests and other tests. Applicants may also need to re-visit the Qatar Medical Centre facilities for additional X-ray scans as per instructions from Qatar MoH, either on the same day of their visit or later, based on their availability.

In certain special cases, the applicants may be allowed to complete their advanced medical tests at a different Qatar Medical Center location within the country.

To ensure that all advanced medical tests are carried out as per the guidelines, healthcare related regulatory compliances and meet the overall quality standards, Qatar Medical Center identifies and empanels accredited healthcare facilities (hospitals or labs) that meet regulatory standard requirements like NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) and NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers). Hence, applicants must complete their referral process only at the approved external labs/hospitals to complete their process.

The Qatar Medical Center conducts additional X-ray scans at no cost to the applicants. However, for advanced medical investigations that are conducted at external approved medical facilities, the applicants may be required to pay the test charges directly at the referred medical facilities. Applicants will be issued an official receipt by the external medical facilities.

Decision on medical status is declared by MoH as per their protocols and guidelines. Applicants are updated directly about the status through Qatar Medical Center system or the Qatar Visa Center website. Reason for Medical-Unfit status is not revealed by MoH.