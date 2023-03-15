The much-awaited trailer of The Eken – Ruddhaswas Rajasthan launched today!”Superstar Detective Eken” is back to unravel another mystery in Poila Boishakh

BY RAHUL

SVF in collaboration with The Heritage Academy hosted an exquisite trailer launch event today for its upcoming The Eken – Ruddhaswas Rajasthan, releasing on 14th April. The adored Eken Babu alias Anirban Chakrabarti, his two favourite buddies Bapi (Suhotra Mukhopadhyay) and Pramatha (Somak Ghosh), the gifted Sandipta Sen, and our own Rajatava Dutta, as well as the screenwriter Padmanabha Dasgupta, were all in attendance.

In the mystery-thriller film directed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the trailer centres on Eken Babu and his two sidekicks Suhotra Mukhopadhyay and Somak Ghosh. While on vacation in vibrant Rajasthan, where the nostalgia of Sonar kella hits hard to all the Bangali’s, suddenly a mystery intensifies. the Professor of Archaeology at Oxford University, Shatadru Ghosh, played by Rajatava Ghosh, alerts Eken Babu to his suspicions regarding a specific idol he had seen in London that has gone missing. The film also features, the talented and intelligent Rajesh Sharma who is a professor of chemistry and relic preserver. The film promises to present a fun-filled adventure set in the lively Rajasthan.

Anirban Chakrabarti expressed excitement about playing the role of Eken Babu, saying, “Eken babu is a particularly special figure in my journey. Today’s trailer launch in front of the students was such a surreal experience. This time, we spent a lot of time filming in Rajasthan, and the audience will undoubtedly enjoy this captivating experience. This time, the circumstances surrounding the case will raise questions for everyone watching, including the audience”.

The character Suhotra Mukhopadhyay said, “Honestly, being a part of this franchise always feels amazing, and the audience never fails to demonstrate their appreciation for us. The best treatment is when someone treat you like they are their own. The Eken is now a cult figure and is based on the late Sujan Dasgupta’s novel. We would love our audience to join their favourite “Maachey Bhaatey” Bengali Detective on big screen this Poila Boishak and make this a blockbuster (Laughs).”

The talented Somak Ghosh shares his experience in the film . He also shares the funny moments during the film , the sequence of camel ride and some more beautiful moments of eken babu .



The talented Sandipta Sen, who will be seen in the role of a curator at the Jaisalmer Museum from Kolkata, said, “Eken is loved by all age groups, and it was quite a fun experience shooting in the exotic locations of Rajasthan. Since am not allowed to say much of my character, the audience needs to wait for the release and fingers crossed hope they like it.”



‘The Eken – Ruddhaswas Rajasthan’ is set to release in theatres on 14 April ahead of the auspicious occasion of Bengali New Year.