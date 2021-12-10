The purpose is to eat for free and stay in the five stars! Young men and women spread the news of fake engagement! After that? – News18 Bangla

#London: Marriage. Engagement or blessing. The significance of these words is different in our country. Lifetime Commitment is one of the most important responsibilities in life. People on both sides of the aisle carry out this responsibility until the last day of their lives. However, there are many who find them completely meaningless (Engagement and Proposal). They do not shy away from using such important issues even for small and cheap opportunities. Recently, a British couple had a similar incident. They prepared a false engagement for their own benefit (Viral News).

Harry Collins and Rhian Smith recently arrived at Hotel Shard, one of the most expensive hotels in London. It’s really weird what they do after that to satisfy their desires. The Liverpool couple set a perfect schedule before heading to the hotel. He also made arrangements to make the matter public through social media. After that reach the hotel.

The cost of one night stay in this hotel is from 8000 to 1 lakh rupees. Upon arrival at the hotel, the couple began their engagement drama. And to make that play perfect, Ryan took his mother’s engagement ring on his finger. They also posted pictures of their engagement on social media to make the matter more credible. Buss, Kellafte.

Based on this fake engagement, they got an upgraded room at the hotel, along with a greeting dessert. They also posted pictures of all these things on social media. And in the end, they also revealed their plans on social media.

Right away, Ryan-Harry’s post went viral on Twitter. In addition to the 7,81 likes on their post, it was retweeted by hundreds of people. Someone praised them for this trick, gave various responses in a funny way. Some criticized it as too low. One of the users also tagged the tweet on the official Twitter account of the hotel concerned and requested that the couple be expelled from the hotel as soon as possible.

The couple is currently going viral in the net world due to fake engagements and hotel entry. However, it is not yet known whether any action has been taken against them by the authorities.