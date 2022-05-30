THE TRAILER AND MUSIC OF “TAKAR RONG KALO” HAS BEEN LAUNCHED WITH POMP AND LUXUARY

Pic: RAHUL KUILA

The trailer and music of “Takar Rong Kalo”, a film presented by M/s Prasanta Sahana, produced by Bilas Foundation and directed by Kalyan Sarkar, has been sunched in the Bengal Lounge with pomp and luxuary.

The cast and crew of the film along with the music team were present at the launch. Legendary singer Kumar Sanu , music director Ashok Bhadra along with Kanchan Mallick,Biswajit Chakraborty, Tanima Sen, Lovely Maitra, Amitabha Bhattacharya, Ratri Ghatak were present at the launch event.

The film is based on Sunil Chakraborty’s famous play “Takar rong Kalo”. The film speaks about an wealthy unethical businessman whose money has been stolen and that creates the hurly burly drama which surrounds the film.