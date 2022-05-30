Menu
Search
Monday, May 30, 2022
CelebrityInternationalKolkata Updates

THE TRAILER AND MUSIC OF “TAKAR RONG KALO” HAS BEEN LAUNCHED WITH POMP AND LUXUARY

By: Rahul

Date:

Pic: RAHUL KUILA

The trailer and music of “Takar Rong Kalo”, a film presented by M/s Prasanta Sahana, produced by Bilas Foundation and directed by Kalyan Sarkar, has been sunched in the Bengal Lounge with pomp and luxuary.

The cast and crew of the film along with the music team were present at the launch. Legendary singer Kumar Sanu , music director Ashok Bhadra along with Kanchan Mallick,Biswajit Chakraborty, Tanima Sen, Lovely Maitra, Amitabha Bhattacharya, Ratri Ghatak were present at the launch event.

The film is based on Sunil Chakraborty’s famous play “Takar rong Kalo”. The film speaks about an wealthy unethical businessman whose money has been stolen and that creates the hurly burly drama which surrounds the film.

Rahul

See author's posts

Previous articleKartik Aaryan Climbs On Taxi In Kolkata To Promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sits On A Dented Roof
Rahul

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

THE TRAILER AND MUSIC OF “TAKAR RONG KALO” HAS BEEN LAUNCHED WITH POMP AND LUXUARY

Rahul -
The trailer and music of “Takar Rong Kalo”, a...

Kartik Aaryan Climbs On Taxi In Kolkata To Promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sits On A Dented Roof

Rahul -
By Rahul Kuila Kartik Aaryan is riding on the success...

Coronavirus: Coronavirus infection is on the rise in the state, third phase of Sentinel Survey

admin -
Coronavirus: Coronavirus infection is on the rise in...

If 100 days work money is not given to the center, the movement will reach Delhi from Bengal, says Mamata – News18 Bangla

admin -
State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015