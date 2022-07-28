THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER , THE TRAILER OF ‘KALKOKKHO’ ( THE HOUSE OF TIMES ) IS FINALLY RELEASED

BY : RAHUL KUILA

There was a huge excitement as well as a long wait of Bengali cinema lovers over the upcoming Bengali film ‘Kalkokkho’ (House of Time) by Aurora Film Corporation! The wait is finally over, the official trailer of ‘Kalkokkho’ was unveiled on July 27 at the prestigious office of Aurora Film Corporation. The film is directed by director duo Sarmistha Maiti and Rajdeep Paul, and presented by Anjan Bose. The 116-years-old film company Aurora is making a comeback to the film industry as a film producer after 45 years with this film.

On the occasion of the trailer launch, the crew of the film were present the, along with actress Tannishtha Biswas, Sreelekha Mukherji, actor Janardan Ghosh, and many others. Everyone knows about what we had gone through in the era of covid19. However, in a world ravaged by epidemics, how necessary is the mental health of people, how necessary is it to be human, how necessary is it to be for each other, to help each other for the sake of survival, we got to know about the value and responsibilities of doctors to the society. In the same way how necessary is it for the doctors to be healthy to keep the society alive, that lesson will be given to the viewers of this film. The film stars Janardan Ghosh as a doctor, the film also stars Tannistha Biswas, Sreelekha Mukherji and Ahana Karmakar in other lead roles. Amit Saha will also be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Rana Pratap Karforma is the cinematographer of the film. The director duo Rajdeep Pal and Sharmistha Maiti are in charge of editing the film. Abhijit Kundu has made the music for the film. The film is being produced by Aurora Film Corporation, a century-old prestigious production house.

The film ‘Kalkokkho’ has been getting positive responses throughout the year at the international circuit. The film had its world premiere at the 26th Busan Film Festival. The film was selected in the New Currents competition section. This film was also nominated for the New Currents and NETPAC Awards at the Busan Film Festival. The film has already been selected at the European Film Market at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The film was honored as the only Bengali film among 10 Indian films. Kalkokkho premiered in India at the 52nd Indian Panorama International Film Festival (IIFI) held in Goa. Actress Tannistha Biswas won the Best Actress award for the film at the 7th Boston International Kaleidoscope Film Festival. Director duo Rajdeep Pal and Sarmistha Maiti won the Golden Sparrow Award for Best Screenplay at the Diorama International Film Festival. In addition to that this directorial duo received the “Chidananda Dasgupta Memorial Trust” Award for best Costume Design. Kalkokkho has been officially selected for the Dhaka International Film Festival. The film was selected to premiere at the Indian Film Festival held in Melbourne. The film was invited to the competition section of the Orenburg Film Festival in Russia in October this year.

The film’s director duo Rajdeep Paul and Sarmistha Maiti said, “No matter where you are in the world, you have to bear the pain of the epidemic. That is why everybody would be able to relate to the film. Its presentation is very different from other films of recent times. An experience that seems only possible on the big screen. You have to watch the trailer, which will make you more eager to watch it on the big screen. We are delighted with the way Kalkokkho (House of Time) has been recognized at multiple film festivals, from the Busan International Film Festival to the International Film Festivals of India. Selected as the only Bengali film at the European Film Market at Berlinale, we will share this recognition with all Bengalis. We are overwhelmed to receive this international honor, and since the release of the official trailer of the film, the way we have been getting love from people, the kind of response we are getting, we are really optimistic about the film.”

Producer Anjan Basu on the other hand said, “Kalkokkho is a film that will give Bengalis something new. This film is very different from the situation Bengali films are in today. This film won international recognition in a lot of places around the world. As a part of this film it makes me hopeful. Kalkokkho will serve a different flavour to the. The spontaneous response of people since the release of the trailer of the film has made me optimistic about the film. The audience will be able to watch the film on the big screen on the 19 of August.”