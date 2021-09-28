There are rows and rows of human skulls! The whole tower is made of it, you have to be scared to see it! – News18 Bangla

Photo Courtesy: BBC

Mexico City: As if the meeting is death. There are rows of skulls! Not only that, a whole minaret or tower 7 has been made with it Seeing that, one has to get scared Archaeologists have unearthed an Aztec tower of human skulls in the heart of Mexico City. ).

Skeleton after skeleton is a tall tower built with skeletons. Just like the throne of the angel of death. Made with human skulls. Archaeologists have been working on it for years since it was discovered several years ago.

At first some skulls and bones were found from that area. A small part of the tower came out. Then more than 100 human skulls were rescued at once A human skull was found during the renovation of an old house in the Mexican capital about six years ago. Then one by one that number continues to grow! In this way, the skulls of more than 100 people were recovered from that area Experts believe that it is a temple of the ancient Aztec civilization of Mexico However, they have continued research on this

The huge tower of human skulls unearthed in Mexico Cityhttps://t.co/ZIlNSdzCWc pic.twitter.com/DDpkfifXvW – BBC News (World) (BCBBCWorld) September 28, 2021