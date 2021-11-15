There is no such thing as God and destiny! Why did Stephen Hawking write this in his book? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The famous scientist and astronomer Stephen Hawking wrote in his last book that there is no God and no destiny (No God, No Destiny). He thinks that no one has created this world and no one is running this world. Stephen Hawking died on March 14, 2016. He was born on January 8, 1942 in Oxford, UK. Although his father had a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, he was a medical scientist. Stephen Hawking spends most of his life in a wheelchair. This famous atheist legend stated in his last book that there is no such thing as God, there is no such thing as destiny, no one is the creator of this world and no one is running this world.

Is there a God?

Stephen Hawking named his last book “Is There a God?” In the book, Stephen Hawking writes, “I predict that by the end of this century, we will all have come to understand the true mystery of God. I don’t think there is any such thing as God.

Is there life after death?

Stephen Hawking wrote in his last book, "I believe there is no such thing as heaven and there is no life after death.

Stephen Hawking began questioning the existence of God in the 70’s

Stephen Hawking began questioning the existence of God in the late 70’s. But while almost no one in the world believes him, almost all of his books have sold well. All of Stephen’s books have been bestsellers. Also, whenever Stephen Hawking went to give a speech, all the seats were reserved. Everyone listened to Stephen Hawking.

Stephen Hawking was always skeptical of his own success

Although Stephen Hawking touched the pinnacle of success, he always felt that what he had achieved in life was not in terms of his merits. Stephen thought he got all this because of his disability. Stephen Hawking has always said that he should be remembered only for his work.