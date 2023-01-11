There’s still no Mega Millions jackpot winner, so the pot keeps growing
You still have a shot at becoming a Mega Million billionaire.
Nobody matched the six numbers — 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and Mega Ball 9 — Tuesday night to win the $1.1 billion jackpot, which means the prize will keep growing.
When the numbers are drawn again Friday night, the jackpot will be worth about $1.35 billion, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot has been increasing since Oct. 14.
It was the third highest amount for a Mega Millions jackpot, bested only by the $1.5 billion won in October 2018 and the $1.3 billion in July 2022.
The largest lottery jackpot paid in the U.S. was the result of a Powerball draw in November worth a cash value of $2.04 billion.
A winner would have been told to choose between accepting 30 annuity payments worth the $1.1 billion cash value of the jackpot, or taking an immediate payment of $576.8 million. Those numbers will grow ahead of Friday’s draw.
According to personal finance and tax advice platform Kiplinger, the latter, “lump sum,” option comes with 24% automatically withheld by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, with more of it possibly owed in taxes at year’s end depending on a winner’s filing status and claims.
Under that “lump sum” choice, the most money a winner was likely to see from the jackpot was very close to one-third of the $1.1 billion, $363.4 million, the publication said. That number will likely grow slightly Friday.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Pentagon drops Covid-19 vaccination mandate for troops
[ad_1] WASHINGTON — The Pentagon formally dropped its Covid-19 vaccination mandate Tuesday, but a new memo signed by Defense Secretary...
6-year-old is unlikely to be charged in teacher’s shooting, but parents could be, experts say
[ad_1] The 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his Virginia teacher Friday with a gun he took from home is unlikely...
New Mexico leaders say they won’t be intimidated by shots fired at their homes and offices
[ad_1] A county commissioner who was among six Democratic leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose homes or offices were sprayed...
In Central Florida, Bolsonaro supporters explain their adoration of the former president
[ad_1] KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Vanessa Viana gushed with excitement Tuesday as she flipped through an album of photos of her son...
Red carpet, performances and highlights
[ad_1] Let the Golden Globes begin!It's showtime in Beverly Hills at The Beverly Hilton. The 80th Golden Globes Awards have...
Articles of impeachment filed against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
[ad_1] In the first week of the new GOP-led House, a Texas Republican has filed articles of impeachment against Department...
Average Rating