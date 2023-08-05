THIS FRIENDSHIP’S DAY, LAY’S CELEBRATES FLAVOURFUL FRIENDSHIPS WITH BRAND AMBASSADOR RANBIR KAPOOR

Friendship is like a bag of Lay’s – a delightful mix of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories. Embracing the diverse hues and personality profiles that define these special bonds, Lay’s has launched a special social media campaign, titled ‘What Lay’s Flavours My Friends Are Made Of’. Led by Brand Ambassador Ranbir Kapoor, this engaging campaign aims to inspire the audience to creatively express what their friends mean to them and celebrate their flavourful friendship through association with Lay’s iconic flavours.

The heart of ‘What Lay’s Flavours My Friends Are Made Of’ campaign lies in celebrating the beautiful tapestry of friendships. Lay’s fans and enthusiasts can participate in the campaign by using Lay’s flavours as creative metaphors to describe their friends’ personalities and the special bonds they share. Whether it’s a ‘Masaledaar Gossip’ buddy, an ‘Airport jaate hi American Accent’ travel companion, or a friend with ‘Sizzling Hot comebacks,’ Lay’s offers the perfect flavours to capture the spirit of every friendship.

In the fun-filled campaign video, Ranbir Kapoor playfully associates Lay’s signature flavours with the hilarious traits of friends. From the spicy ‘Magic Masala’ flavour, representing friends who add the perfect punch to any situation, to the tangy ‘Hot & Sweet’ flavour, symbolising the love-hate fights with friends, each Lay’s variant mirrors the kaleidoscope of traits found in friendships.

“Lay’s believes in the power of friendships and the unique flavours they bring to our lives,” said Saumya Rathor, Category Lead – Potato Chips, PepsiCo India. “Through the ‘What Your Friends Are Made Of’ campaign, our aim was to evoke memories, laughter, and a sense of camaraderie that we share with our friends. This campaign intends to add a sprinkle of fun and excitement to this year’s Friendship’s Day celebrations, inviting everyone to partake in the joy of sharing Lay’s flavours with their closest companions.”

The campaign will also witness content creators and influencers coming forward to share their own special stories of friendship using Lay’s as a symbol to express the unique essence and significance of their friendships.

