Home

News

This Muslim country rejects Pakistans claim of linking it to Islamabad Mosque attack, not Iran, Turkey but…

Kabul has dismissed Pakistan’s claims linking Afghanistan to the recent suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad, describing the allegations as premature and lacking evidence.

This Muslim country rejects Pakistan’s claim of linking it to Islamabad Mosque attack, not Iran, Turkey but…

Afghanistan has come forward and strictly rejected Pakistan’s claims that the recent suicide bombing at a Shia mosque which occurred in Islamabad had links to the Middle East country. Kabul has termed Islamabad’s allegations a premature claim and unsupported by evidence, Khaama Press News Agency reported on Friday. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif recently stated that the attackers had travelled to a Middle East country. He went further and linked the bombing to cross-border militancy, vowing a strong response.