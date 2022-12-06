This Season, as you #CommitToLove, choose from a stunning range of Platinum Love Bands By Platinum Days Of Love

are is a love that commits to doing a million things for each other every day. As couples #CommitToLove, they commit to being each other’s best friends, advisors and partners through all the small moments and the big milestones, always finding strength in the rare love that they share. Be it cheering for your partner, listening to their favourite artist; facing the biggest challenges together or laughing at each other through all the goofy moments, these small acts of love form the bedrock of a relationship. And a love so rare deserves to be celebrated with a metal that is just as rare and precious – platinum.

Crafted in 95% pure platinum, Platinum Love Bands are the ideal marker of rare love. A metal with celestial origins, platinum retains its original shape and sheen through the test of time. The stunning white metal also stands for a modern and progressive value system defined by qualities such as respect, equality and friendship. Thus, Platinum is referred to as the ‘love metal’ that defines the rare love between couples, marking emotionally significant milestones in a couple’s relationship journey. 30 times rarer than gold, and extremely robust in nature, platinum with its inherent density and strength, also offers an extremely secure hold on gemstones, akin to the secure partnership shared by the couple. These intrinsic values of the metal make Platinum Love Bands a fitting marker for a love that is extraordinary

This season, Platinum Days of Love by PGI-India offers a curated selection of exquisitely crafted Platinum Love Bands. Choose from an array of complementary designs, as you mark your rare love with one-of-a-kind pieces.

Crafted with hexagon-shaped motifs, these love bands stand for how you choose to support every side of each other, always. Cast in rare platinum, a metal that is found only in select locations, they are made to mirror your love so rare.

Designed with beautiful indents, these Love Bands remind you of your commitment to achieve many milestones on your journey together. Cast in rare and strong platinum, they are crafted to never wear away, matching the resilience of your love.

These love bands with repeating grooves are a perfect marker of how there’s no limit to what you can achieve, with your partner’s constant support. Much like platinum’s high density and strength that provide the best support to diamonds, holding them in place for ages to come.

This curated collection of Platinum Love Bands is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India.