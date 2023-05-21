This World Earth Day Let’s Celebrate Nature’s Gift To Mankind: Neem

Every year, 22nd April is marked as “Earth Day” to express gratitude to Mother Earth and it is observed all across the world. Earth Day plays an important role in educating people to protect Mother Earth and to raise awareness about the adverse effects of pollution and deforestation, which are destroying the planet we call home.

Nature offers us a plethora of valuable and beneficial materials that we require in our daily lives. It is fantastic that nature provides us with various medicinal plants that can aid in the treatment of various ailments. Neem is one such therapeutic herb.

Veena a Biology student says, “Since childhood, neem has always been a part of my everyday life. There isn’t a day that goes by that we do not include neem in daily tasks. We made the most out of this medicinal plant by applying neem oil to massage our hair, neem powder to clean teeth, and neem seeds to manufacture soap. Despite living in a city currently, I continue to use neem-based products such as ITC Nimyle, a 100% natural action floor cleaner made with neem. It is also an eco-friendly product with readily biodegradable formulation. Every week, I clean my floor using this product, which helps with germ protection and leaves a pleasant fragrance in my house.”

Here are some of the many advantages of including neem in your daily life:

Cures Dandruff: Neem is a huge relief to people who have itchy or dry scalp and dandruff issues. It contains antibacterial and antifungal characteristics that help to alleviate the symptoms of dandruff, dry scalp, and scalp infection. It contains vitamin E and fatty acids, which smoothen and soften your skin. Neem helps you achieve a scalp that is free from flaky skin and dryness.

Helps reduce skin diseases: Neem is frequently touted as the most effective treatment for any sort of skin condition. It is commonly used in India and other Asian nations to treat dry skin, scars, wounds, wrinkles, and acne, among other things. Neem can also balance oil production, heal wounds, increase collagen synthesis, minimise post-acne scarring, and reduce skin inflammation. It acts as a natural option to mend skin tissue from within while also reducing hyperpigmentation and scarring. The symptoms of psoriasis, eczema, and other skin problems can also be used to alleviate with the use of neem oil.

Helps in germ protection: Since time immemorial, Neem has been a natural solution for a numerous problem in our day to day lives. Neem is considered as a disinfectant, and it is very effective against several types of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Using neem on a regular basis helps us in keeping our household cleaner and safer.

Aids Digestion: Drinking neem juice first thing in the morning on an empty stomach has been shown to help treat digestive difficulties like bloating, acidity, and dehydration. Having neem tea can also help with weight loss because it increases the body’s metabolism. In India, they are used to make a variety of foods such as neem leaf pakora, neem begin, and neem leaf curry.

Natural insecticide/mosquito repellent: Again and again, neem oil has been trusted and used as a mosquito repellant for centuries. The use of coconut oil and neem oil on the skin has been found to repel mosquitos for up to three hours. It is also an organic and natural pesticide for birds and animals.

Maintains oral health: The most effective usage of neem bark and leaf extract is in the prevention of cavities and gum disease. Neem-based mouthwash treats tooth decay, and oral infections, and avoids bleeding and painful gums. People all around India chew on Neem tree twigs as chewing sticks. This also helps in keeping bad breath away.