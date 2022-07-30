This World Hepatitis Day, Durex led ‘The Birds and Bees Talk’ calls for elimination of Hepatitis by empowering adolescent

To achieve the elimination of viral hepatitis within evolving health systems, Durex-led “The Birds and Bees Talk” (TBBT), a purpose driven initiative supported by Reckitt and Plan India, hosted dedicated workshops for community, students, and teachers in the six states of Northeast – Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram. Aimed at highlighting the need to bring hepatitis care closer to the communities, the workshops saw participation from bureaucrats, public health professional, influencers, and artists to raise awareness about the disease.

Observed each year on 28 July to raise awareness of viral hepatitis, World Health Organization (WHO) and other global organizations have been drawing attention to the urgency of efforts needed to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.The event for World Hepatitis Day 2022 was done in collaboration with Red Ribbon Clubs to strengthen the youth initiatives on health factors that have an impact on the state.To create an awareness on the viral hepatitis & encourage preventive measures to curb the virus, the emphasis was on the 5 pillars of TBBT (Awareness, Consent, Protection, Equity and Inclusion).

Designed to enhance awareness and empower adolescent from vulnerable communities with right knowledge and preventive measures about the disease, the workshops saw participation from senior delegates including Shri. Tanyang Tatak – Joint Director of Secondary Education, Govt. Of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. H Lalthlangliana, Director, Dept. of Education, Mizoram, Dr. Jamthianlal Senior, CMO, Churachandpur, Manipur, amongst others who deliberated on concerns over prevalence of Hepatitis in India, especially in Northeast states.

Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director External Affairs and Partnerships SOA, Reckitt said, “The recent pandemic has brought home the importance of health literacy as a powerful tool to boost health and responsible behaviour. Hepatitis is a global outbreak which can be prevented with right knowledge and precautionary measures. Through the Durex led The Birds and Bees Talk we aim to empower the adolescents and youth with right information to take informed decisions leading to healthy lifestyles for a better, safer, and healthier future. These workshops are an endeavor to further our efforts and empower communities in the Northeast states through focusing on protection by raising awareness amongst youth.”

“The programme organized by The Birds and Bees Talk on Hepatitis is praiseworthy and would help a lot to young children to keep them healthy and become responsible citizen. I wish the team for success in their future endeavors in achieving health world in the long run” as stated by Shri. TanyangTatak, Jt. Director of Secondary Education, Govt. Of Arunachal Pradesh.

A Vanlallungliana, Superintendent of School Education. Government of Mizoram stated, “Don’t stand alone in the dark while the lights are all around you and programs like The Birds and Bees Talk strengthen the efforts for such interventions by enforcing the youth’s energy in positive direction.”

Dr. Jamthianlal Senior, CMO, Churachandpur, Manipur said, “The Birds and Bees Talk is taking the efforts to prepare young children and increasing awareness towards Hepatitis which is very much required. The participants in today’s event are very lucky and it’s my pleasure to be a part of this important day.”

Dr Imtisunep Jamir, Nodal Officer (National Viral Hepatitis Program) Model Treatment Centre, Naga Hospital Authority, Kohima, Nagaland stated, “On this event of World Hepatitis Day, we vow to bring hepatitis care closer to you and your families for a healthier generation today and tomorrow by supporting programs like The Birds and Bees Talk in their endevours.”

“On this auspicious day of ‘World Hepatitis Day’ let’s promise to create awareness among youths along with The Birds and Bees Talk program to prevent the contagious disease like HIV/hepatitis as prevention is better than cure” stated by Shri Botam Moyang, Asst. Professor, Dera Natun College and Programme Officer Red Ribbon Clubs, Arunachal Pradesh.

“Programs like The Birds and Bees Talk are doing commendable job of creating awareness among children of all ages and building strong youth and nation. We need more programme like this to make our children confident in what they are doing” as stated by Mrs. Deeki Doma Bhutia, District Information Officer, IPR Department, Pakyong District, Sikkim.

Mr. Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan India stated, “Plan India has been working for more than two decades towards enhancing health services and wellbeing for all children, adolescents and young women and men. With one person dying every 30 seconds from any hepatitis related illness, we cannot wait to act. We believe that adolescents and young people must be enabled, equipped and empowered to participate in their own development and therefore raising their awareness on hepatitis related illnesses is an important public health intervention.”

Hepatitis B and C are silent epidemics, hitting children and marginalized populations and kill more people annually than from HIV/AIDS, Malaria & tuberculosis. 90% of people living with hepatitis B and 80% living with hepatitis C are unaware they are living with such disease, resulting in the real possibility of developing fatal liver disease or liver cancer at some point in their lives and in some cases, unknowingly transmitting the infection to others, although Hepatitis B is vaccine preventable, and Hepatitis C is curable. Through this initiative, TBBT aims to encourage adolescent to take action, make them aware of the deadly disease – risk factors, early signs, etc. and share relevant information on preventive measures.Based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (target 3.3) to end Hepatitis, the speaker sessions were followed by exciting activities and competitions such as discussion sessions, music performance, extempore, cultural performances, peer to peer knowledge sharing, performances from local artists, poster making competitions and more to engage and motivate students to emerge as agents of change.