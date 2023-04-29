TimesPro, OM Logistics collaborate to launch a programme for Certificate in Logistics Planning & Management 

TimesPro and OM Logistics have collaborated to launch the Certificate in Logistics Planning & Management to equip learners with new-age skills to build a career in Warehouse Management and strengthen their supply chain competencies.

OM Logistics is a 360-degree service provider in the logistics industry and provides a one-stop solution to all logistics needs. It provides viable, cost-effective technology-enabled solutions to the most challenging logistics & supply chain management requirements. The 45-day Certificate in Logistics Planning & Management will have selected candidates receiving a pre-conditional offer letter for a job opportunity with OM Logistics with a starting salary of Rs. 2.4 lakh, which includes accommodation and a month’s on-the-job training.

The Joint Certification from TimesPro and OM Logistics will pave the path for graduates to seek career opportunities in Warehouse Management. The participants placed with OM Logistics Ltd will be offered positions like Credit Control Executive, MIS Executive, Supply Chain Analyst, Procurement Specialist, Operations Executive – Supply Chain & Marketing Executive.

Speaking at the announcement, Parikshit Markanday, Chief Growth & Partnership Officer, TimesPro, said, “The Certificate in Logistics Planning & Management will provide OM Logistics with skilled personnel to provide efficient and seamless services, leading towards sustainable growth. TimesPro is delighted to offer customised solutions to our customers and equip our youth with new-age competencies to strengthen its workforce.”

Himanshu Agarwal, National Head HR, OM Logistics, said, “The TimesPro-OM Logistics certificate programme will provide our organisation with skilled personnel that will enable us to expand our operations and strengthen our employee base. It will also help us provide high-quality services at a low cost while strengthening our relationships with suppliers and customers. It will boost our productivity, keep costs low and fill a vital cog of ensuring on-time delivery.”

Learners participating in the programme will be introduced to subjects like Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Transport Operations Management, Warehousing, Safety Level Interpretation and Waste Management, Behavioural Training, etc. The Certificate in Logistics Planning & Management will be conducted via TimesPro’s state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and delivered in Direct-to-Device (D2D) mode.