Toddler starved at home after father, 59, died in New York apartment, officials say

An unattended 2-year-old starved after his father died at their upstate New York home earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday.

David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr., 2, were found dead Feb. 15 in their apartment in Geneva, which is about 45 miles southeast of Rochester and 55 miles southwest of Syracuse.

The father died naturally from “cardiovascular disease,” according to a statement from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department.

The toddler’s cause of death was starvation, and the manner was ruled to be accidental, the sheriff said.

“It is believed that Mr. Conde passed away first, and the child was not able to obtain any nourishment after his father passed,” the sheriff concluded.

The pair were last seen alive Jan. 22, and investigators have said there were no signs of forced entry or foul play inside the apartment.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.



