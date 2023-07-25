  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
International

Tomayto, Tomahto: The Perfect Match for Every Occasion

July 25, 2023 0 2 min read

Did you know

The very first recipe for a classic tomato sauce was by Francesco Leonardi, the chef for Empress Catherine the Great of Russia.

From that moment in history, in just a very short time, the tomato rose in stature gloriously and became a favoured ingredient in the kitchen, whether for royal banquets or a simple meal.

The versatile ingredient also boasts of a variety of ways in pronunciation. We can call it to-may-to with stress on “may” the very American way or to-mah-to in a very British manner. We may even round the ‘o’ at the end extending to-ma-to-o in an Australian way! Such is the beauty of the juicy round ball convenient, widely available and easily enjoyed everywhere.

Tomayto, Tomahto: The Perfect match for every occasion

The tomato plant originated in Peru as a semi-wild species with small berries. Its use for cooking was widespread among the Mayas and Aztecs who cultivated it along with maize and called the fruit “xitomatl”. The variety that arrived in Europe much later, brought by the Spanish ships, was better and more digestible, and it became an essential ingredient in the kitchen. The tomato was first used in European cuisine in the 18th Century.

With the improvement of industrial technology, the first canned tomatoes appeared on the market in the 19th century, and soon, they became the most widely consumed canned product due to their shelf life and versatility. No matter which cuisine from any region in the world – canned tomatoes are always ready to give dishes that perfect taste and a healthy boost.

Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe are canned tomatoes preserved at their peak and are always ready to use. Grown under the Mediterranean Sun, Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe come packed with a burst of taste and nourishment in various forms: whole peeled, cherry, or chopped.

Tomayto, Tomahto: The Perfect match for every occasion

An infinite number of delicious dishes can be prepared in an instant. Full of goodness and tantalising flavours. The variety and culinary possibilities are endless. From a simple and ubiquitous tomato sauce for delicious pasta or pizza, canned tomatoes are perfect to pair with meat, fish, eggs and a wide variety of vegetables. Use a can to make wonderful chutneys, dips and even desserts. No matter what flavour you are looking for, canned tomatoes adapt easily. Depending on the recipe, they can play a starring or supporting role to accompany a dish or add a distinctive note to any dish. And with the convenience of a can, it only takes a few quick gestures to open and pour to create a culinary masterpiece.

Disclaimer
Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are, however, those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Follow us on: Instagram @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope & on Facebook @redgoldtomatoesfromeurope.

Tomayto, Tomahto: The Perfect match for every occasion

About Author

See author's posts

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Nippon Paint India Announces Launch of INFINITY Automatic Tinting System

The Wood Art business of Nippon Paint India has announced launch of best in class “INFINITY Automatic Tinting System“, offering unlimited colours and product solutions […]

July 19, 2023 0 2 min read

ITC Dermafique Forays into the Personal Wash Category

 ITC Dermafique is an Intelligent Skin Care System with skin solutions that are co-created with dermatologists and are tested on Indian Skin. ITC Dermafique demonstrates […]

May 28, 2023 0 1 min read

This National Skincare Education Day, ITC Vivel educates about the benefits of Sandalwood and Almond Oil you need to Know!

The term ‘feel-good’ is more than just millennial lingo. Today, skincare offers moments of luxury, me-time and often helps enhance the overall self-care experience. While […]

June 1, 2023 0 2 min read

Natural Cleaning Tips for a Healthy Home with Pets this Monsoon

 Monsoon comes with a refreshing breeze to bid adieu to the scorching summer heat. However, it also heralds the advent of damp and humid conditions, […]

July 25, 2023 0 6 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights