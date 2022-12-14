Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Tornado touches down in Louisiana, as Alabama and Mississippi remain under watches

A tornado struck New Iberia, Louisiana, on Wednesday, briefly trapping people in their homes, police said.

The tornado touched down in the Southport subdivision area. A police spokesperson said in a video update around 1:30 p.m. that all damaged buildings and structures were searched and everyone has been rescued.

“So far, no fatalities have been reported, just injuries, which these individuals are being treated at local hospitals,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier Wednesday, tornado watches had been issued for parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana — where two people, including a child, were killed when a storm tore through the area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said Wednesday’s storms are expected to bring “numerous tornadoes” with “intense tornadoes likely.” Hail and scattered damaging wind gusts of roughly 70 mph are possible, an update states.

The watches are in effect until 8 p.m. local time, according to the agency’s office in Mobile, Alabama, which warned that it could be a particularly dangerous storm.

Thousands of people in Louisiana and Mississippi remain without power after Tuesday’s storms. According to PowerOutage.us, just over 6,000 customers are still in the dark as of early Wednesday afternoon. In Louisiana, that number is 8,213.

The storms claimed least the two lives, a boy and his mother, in Louisiana. Officials identified them Wednesday as Nikolus Little, 8, and his mother, Yoshiko Smith.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were killed after a tornado destroyed their home in Keithville. Nikolus was found dead in a wooded area, and his mother’s body was found hours later under a pile of debris, the sheriff’s office said.

At least two others were hospitalized in unknown conditions in Shreveport. Other injuries were reported in Farmerville, Louisiana, and in Texas after a tornado struck the city of Grapevine. The weather service said preliminary information showed that there may have been 12 tornadoes across north Texas.

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.





