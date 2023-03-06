Transform Your Cooking Experience with TTK Prestige’s New Induction Cooktop

Cooking just got a whole lot easier with the all new Prestige PIC 15.0+ Induction Cooktop. TTK Prestige, a pioneer and the most trusted kitchen appliance brand, is proud to announce the launch of this game-changing kitchen appliance, designed specifically for home cooks who want to take their cooking to the next level at home or even while traveling.

The Prestige PIC 15.0+ Induction Cooktop is ideal for cooks who are always on the move and looking to prepare quick and healthy meals. Some of its innovative features include an Indian menu option allowing cooks to prepare authentic Indian dishes like chapati, idli, dosa and more at the touch of a button. Apart from being eco-friendly, energy saving and a healthier cooking option, the cooktop comes with an anti-magnetic wall to help block surplus magnetic energy. This helps in reducing the impact of radiation on one’s surroundings making it more efficient.

Understanding every Indian cook’s need for durable and efficient kitchen appliances, the new range also comes with an inbuilt automatic voltage regulator. This feature takes care of voltage variance while ensuring that the load is taken by the appliance gradually, enabling high performance and assuring durability. The advanced induction cooktop is an intelligent appliance that provides automatic power and temperature control for different dishes. It is designed for both experienced and beginner cooks.

Consumers can now enjoy all the benefits of modern cooking technology in their own home. The easy-to-use and advanced induction cooktop comes with a 1 year warranty, starting at INR 5295 only. The new range is available across India at Prestige Xclusive locations, select dealer outlets, all leading ecommerce platforms and the brand’s exclusive online store https://shop.ttkprestige.com/.