Tripura Assembly Elections: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik files Nomination from Dhanpur seat
Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik filed her nomination from Dhanpur seat for the upcoming Tripura Assembly Elections to be held on February 16. Pratima Bhoumik is the Union Minister of State in the BJP-led government at the Centre.
In 2021, Pratima Bhoumik created history by becoming the first politician from Tripura to become a Union Minister. She was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bhoumik, a first-time MP, was elected from the West Tripura constituency in the last general elections in 2019.
Bhoumik is popularly known as ‘Pratima Di’. Despite being an active politician for a long time, Pratima Bhoumik has always maintained a low profile. Bhoumik’s journey from Tripura to the Center has been full of hard work and success. Hailing from a farmer’s family, Pratima Bhoumik was the first graduate in her village.
